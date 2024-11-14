PS5 Pro has its price cut quietly a week after launch

Sony’s latest home console, the PS5 Pro, has only been out for mere days in the UK – and we’ve already spotted the original RRP of the expensive console has dropped.

In what will likely come as a huge blow to anyone who pre-ordered the console for launch day delivery, UK retailer Argos has already slashed the price.

Originally priced at £699 – more than any previous PlayStation console – Argos has chopped £40 off, bringing it down to £659.99. Still pricey yes, but considering this has only been on shelves for a week at the time of writing, it’s quite a surprising development.

We have become more used to console supplies being scarce at launch, with the PS5 and Xbox Series X having huge stock issues at launch. It was a similar story with the PlayStation Portal last year, however things are very different for the PS5 Pro.

Argos offers both Click and Collect and Delivery, and having a look through where this is available, it looks there’s plenty of stock around – although with Black Friday 2024 on the horizon, this deal could be snapped up very quickly. And there’s no telling whether this will be beaten on the big day itself.

There’s no such benefit for US buyers though, as we’re yet to spot any huge discounts on the PS5 Pro Stateside. You can see the latest prices below. Currently on Amazon UK, the console is sold out – or at least not available to buy.

The PS5 Pro offers a few upgrades over the standard model, including improved performance, advanced ray tracing in certain supported titls and a clever AI upscaling trick called PSSR that should make games look better at high resolutions. The storage has been doubled to 2TB too, vital as game sizes get larger and larger.

A standard Dualsense controller is included, and like the Slim models from 2023, a disc drive can be added and attached separately.

If you’re keen to get the best PS5 Pro deal ahead of Black Friday, and you’re in the UK, this could very well be for you.