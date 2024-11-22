Quick, the PS5 has had its price slashed for Black Friday

We’ve been keeping an eye out for a hefty PS5 price drop this Black Friday, and this is comfortably the best we’ve spotted so far.

Amazon has slashed the price of both the standard PS5 model and the Digital model without a disc drive, by £80 – beating the previous savings available.

This reduction takes the Disc PS5 down to £399.99 and the cheaper Digital option down to £309.99. A welcome saving, especially if you’re keen on getting the Christmas shopping done early.

We’re rounding up all the best Black Friday deals on our live blog, with our experts trawling the web for the finest savings.

Save £80

£399.99 View Deal

If you’re stuck on which model to plump for, here’s a quick overview. The PS5 disc edition is the standard model, coming with a slot for physical games and other media to be played from.

If you have a large selection of disc-based games, either from a previous PS5 or PS4, this is the one to go for. You might also save money in the long run, as disc games can often be more affordable.

Save £80

£309.99 View Deal

The Digital Edition ditches the drive and is ideal for those who will download everything from the PlayStation Store and don’t want to playback physical media., like 4K Blu Rays. If you buy the Digital model, you can add a disc drive down the line as it just slots into the body.

Is the PS5 worth buying?

Original and Slim models tested. Pros Refined slimmer and lighter design

Absurd power meets brilliant user interface

DualSense controller is a step forward

Removable disc drive adds flexibility

Better library of first-party exclusives Cons Mid-cycle refresh doesn’t improve internals

Lags behind Series X and S when it comes to loading times

Still expensive

Aside from the drive, both consoles are the same and play the same games. They have a 1TB SSD inside for storage – this could be easily upgraded – come with a Dualsense controller and can be customised with various faceplates.

This is the latest ‘Slim’ design, which is slimmer and smaller than the original machine. It’s a little slicker too, although it remains large. You can read our PS5 review, for more information.

There’s a PS5 Pro option available too, which doubles the storage to 2TB and has speedier internals for generally better performance. You can see the best prices for this below.