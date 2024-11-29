Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

These are the best DualSense controller deals for Black Friday

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Whether you’ve just snapped up a PlayStation 5 deal in the Black Friday sales or you’ve been glued to the console since its launch, you’ll know how much difference having a good controller makes. 

Fortunately, the PlayStation 5 compatible DualSense and DualSense Edge wireless controllers are currently seeing a huge price drop across numerous retailers for Black Friday

Not only that but also included in the sales are multiple colour and design options, so you can choose the perfect controller for your tastes.

While the standard DualSense wireless controller sports a similar design as the console with the same two-tone white and black colour scheme, it is also available in a choice of other colours and finishes, including a metallic Chroma edition too.

DualSense controller

The DualSense controller is a fantastic companion to the PS5 and PS5 Pro. Thanks to its haptic feedback and dynamic trigger effects which simulate the feeling of everything on-screen from environments to the recoil of different weapons, the DualSense wireless controller provides users with a truly immersive gaming experience.

We gave the DualSense controller a near-perfect 4.5-star rating with our reviewer concluding “the build quality, battery life and general selection of capabilities is far beyond any PlayStation controller before it, and a solid step forward for the medium”. 

DualSense Colours

Stand out from the crowd with the Cosmic Red DualSense controller which can even be paired with a matching PlayStation 5 Digital Edition cover too.

Colour aside, the Cosmic Red DualSense controllers sport the same features and modes as the standard DualSense.

DualSense Chroma editions

For a more vibrant controller, nab the DualSense with an iridescent Chroma Indigo finish for just £43.99 for Black Friday.

Like the above DualSense Cosmic Red edition, the DualSense Chroma design sports the same features as the standard DualSense including haptic feedback, a built-in microphone and create button. 

DualSense Edge

Competitive gamers that need more customisation options will be better suited to the premium DualSense Edge controller

Hailed as “the most customisable controller Sony has ever released”, the Edge sports all the immersive features of the DualSense controller alongside changeable stick caps, adjustable trigger lengths, mappable back buttons and more. 

Although naturally these extra tools do make the controller more expensive, it can be found in various Black Friday sales too. 

