PS5 Black Friday Deals: The biggest game discounts

Black Friday is in full swing and we’ve seen some immense deals on games for your PS5.

So, whether you’re a fan of some long-running game series, or you just fancy getting your teeth stuck into some new games this side of Christmas, then check out our roundup below.

FIFA 22

FIFA 22 for the PlayStation 5 just saw a massive price crash Any football fanatics out there, FIFA 22 has dropped in price massively for Black Friday and is now only £48.99. Amazon

For the PS5 version of FIFA 22, you can get cool features such as HyperSense player movement, which offers up more fluid and realistic movements. You can also get your teeth into the new Create A Club mode on Career Mode and old favourites such as Ultimate Team and Pro Clubs.

Hitman 3

Get Hitman 3 on PS5 for just £25 in this obscenely good Black Friday deal Hitman 3 is an incredible game, and this marvellous Black Friday deal allows you to pick it up for half price at just £25 or so in comparison to the usual £49.99 RRP for your PS5. Currys

As the final instalment of the series, the story of Hitman 3 offers some closure to this new trilogy, alongside some gorgeous graphics and a wide variety of locations. You’ll also find the traditional variety of different methods of murder, be it following mission stories, or going rogue with shurikens as a clown.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy is just £29.99 in this immense Black Friday deal The brilliant new Guardians of the Galaxy title is available to pick up for just £29.99 in this immense Black Friday deal from GAME, giving you a whole load of fun on your PS5 for less. GAME

Everyone’s favourite Marvel misfits are also back with a new title, and Guardians of the Galaxy does look like immense fun with an engaging story, gorgeous graphics and overall rather fun gameplay. This combo of brilliant features led us to brand it with a 4/5 score in our review of the game, where we called it one of the best Marvel games to date that also offers plenty of replay value.

Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Check out this incredible Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut Black Friday deal Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut is now available for less thanks to a marvellous Black Friday deal that allows you to pick it up for £44.99, or 36% off the usual £69.99 RRP. Amazon

If you want an immense action-adventure title that was a true classic of the PS4 age and has been updated heavily for the PS5, then Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut looks like a great choice. You’ll find a gorgeous open world with a brand new island expansion, alongside a brilliant story and all the handy creature comforts of the PS5 upgrade including shorter load times and haptic feedback via the DualSense controller.

Deathloop

Save £30 on Deathloop for PS5 in this brilliant Black Friday deal Deathloop is one of the most enjoyable games to come out of 2021, and you too can join in the fun for a reduced cost of just £29.85, which slashes its £59.99 in half and then some. Base

Deathloop has gone down as one of 2021’s best games due to its fun, time-hopping mechanics alongside joyous gameplay and an overall refreshing experience in comparison to other recent AAA titles. In our review of the game, we awarded it with a 4.5 star rating, concluding that it was “one of the most innovative games from a major publisher” that we’ve ever played.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Nab yourself Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for just £22.99 in this Black Friday deal You can get yourself one of the latest Assassin’s Creed titles at the bargain-basement price of £23.99 for your PS5, marking out a 32% saving on its usual £33.99 price. Amazon

For the fans of the Assassin’s Creed series, AC Valhalla is available at a bargain price and gives fans of the series the chance to get involved in some more RPG-type gameplay. It features fun hand-to-hand combat, some new enemies to deal with, and gorgeous visuals that look incredible on the next-gen PS5.

Far Cry 6

Nab Far Cry 6 for just £34.99 in this Black Friday stonker Far Cry 6 has seen its price slashed for Black Friday from GAME for Black Friday, allowing you to pick up the latest iteration of the series for just £34.99. GAME

Fans of the long-running Far Cry series will also be pleased to learn the latest instalment has seen a handy price slash for Black Friday. It’s got some marvellous graphical power on offer with a highly-detailed map, a big selection of weapons and a story that’s worth following and playing with perhaps the best villain of a Far Cry game to date.

Ratchet And Clank: Rift Apart

Grab the super fun Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart for 36% off this Black Friday The marvellous Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is now available for just £44.99 for PS5 this Black Friday from Amazon, giving you the chance to save 36% on its £69.99 RRP. Amazon

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the latest and arguably greatest instalment in the long-running series that takes advantage of all the PS5’s clever tricks including haptic feedback and stunning 4K visuals. Its story is fun, and the shootouts are some of the best in the series to date, feeling marvellously exhilarating and enjoyable. If you only buy one game on our list, make it this one.