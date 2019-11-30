This PS4 and PlayStation VR combo is the biggest Black Friday bundle we’ve ever seen

GAME is offering one of the most extravagant gaming bundles we’ve seen this Black Friday weekend. It’s expensive, but you’re most certainly getting plenty of bang for your buck.

For the asking price of £569 this bundle will bag you a PS4 console, Playstation VR Mega Pack and an absurd number of other bonuses. We’ve listed them below simply to make things a bit easier:

PlayStation 4 + PlayStation VR Premium Bundle PlayStation 4 + PlayStation VR Premium Bundle GAME is offering one of the biggest Black Friday bundles we've seen this year - including a console, virtual reality headset, plenty of games and countless other bonuses for a seriously hardcore player.

Playstation 4 500GB + Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle

Fortnite Dualshock 4 Neo Versa Bundle (Includes an Epic Skin, Epic Back Bling, and 500 V-Bucks, as well as a Jet Black Dualshock 4 Controller)

Playstation 4 Gold Headset Neo Versa Bundle (Includes an Epic Skin, Epic Back Bling, and 2000 V-Bucks, as well as the Gold Wireless Headset)

Playstation Plus 12 Month Membership

FIFA 20

Borderlands 3

PS VR Mega Pack 2 (Includes Playstation VR Headset, Playstation Camera, and 5 games – ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission, Skyrim VR, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Everybody’s Golf VR, and Playstation VR Worlds

2 Month NOW TV Entertainment Pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is the premiere blockbuster of this bundle, easily one of the most popular games to emerge in 2019. Earning 4/5 in our review, it’s a solid revival of the classic series in a number of ways.

‘Infinity Ward’s reboot of the iconic classic doesn’t surpass the original, but does a fantastic job of translating its formula into the modern era. A thrilling solo campaign alongside a robust selection of multiplayer options ensure this package is well worth a visit, even if the long-awaited return of Special Ops just about misses the mark,’ reads our full verdict.

