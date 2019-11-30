Fonehouse have just made a goal with this fantastic Black Friday bundle, making the affordable Samsung Galaxy A40 even better value for money with a free PS4 FIFA 20 bundle thrown in.

Back with yet another fantastic header (we mean handset) and a free games console in one of the best Black Friday deals, if you’re looking for a mid-range smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A40 is a great shout.

Costing you £31 a month for 30GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts, this Samsung Galaxy A40 contract is void of any nasty upfront costs. Even better, Fonehouse are giving customers a free PS4 with the latest FIFA 20 game thrown in, too. For football fanatics in need of a new handset, this is an unmissable deal. Even if you’re not too bothered about the game of the people, a free PlayStation 4 is no bad thing.

Not prepared to drop nearly a grand for a handset? Samsung appreciates that and unveiled a number of handsets geared at that area of the market, including the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A40. That said, though perhaps more cheaply manufactured than its more premium counterparts, the A40 still comes with plenty of features and a design that stuns.

With a 5.9-inch Infinity-U FHD+ AMOLED display, the screen stretches from edge to edge, with only slightly curved bezels that, if anything, immerse you more into what’s playing on your screen. Its a stunning panel and achieves a surprising picture considering the mid-range price tag. In terms of its sizing, this is also ideal for those fast losing patience with the ever increasing size of flagship models, easily sitting in the palm of your hand.

Better still, the A40 packs a dual camera, impressive given even the likes of Google’s Pixel family were fairly late to the game on its more premium handsets. Throwing together a 16MP main sensor and 5MP ultra wide camera, there is plenty to play around with, adding to the mix its 25MP front camera.

It also comes with a 3100mAh battery cell and 15W fast charging capabilities, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack that, for many, will be a pleasing addition with many flagships out there abandoning the much-loved feature.

Of course, the most exciting feature of all in this deal is definitely the cheeky PlayStation 4 thrown in with FIFA 20. A phenomenal freebie, make the most of it in this Black Friday mobile phones deal and take up the contract before the offer disappears.

It goes without saying, at £31 a month for an excellent handset and healthy tariff, this is already a pretty great contract. The PS4 FIFA 20 bundle is just a perk that really tips it over the edge.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

