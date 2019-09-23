Best PS4 Black Friday Deals: The PS4 Pro, PS4 Slim and PSVR are due for a serious price drop come Black Friday 2019. Here’s our predictions and everything that happened last year with Sony’s latest console.

At any other time of year, being a console gamer can be an expensive hobby (although it’s a pittance of what PC gamers have to part with just to keep up with the latest tech). Still, any chance to bag a saving is always welcome, which is why Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a dream come true for fans of Sony’s home console.

Being one of the three major home consoles on the market, the PS4 – in all its variants – is primed for a serious price drop. How do we know? All you have to do is take a look at what happened last year and recent trends in the industry to have a good idea of what’s to come. Lucky for you, we’ve done the research.

What happened last year?

Black Friday 2018 might as well have been called the PSVR mega-discount sale. Without exaggeration, the PSVR starter kit was a staple sale icon across multiple retailers, with Amazon leading the charge with a £179.99 asking price for the starter kit and an additional game included.

On the console front, twitch-finger buyers could snap up a PS4 Pro and a copy of FIFA 19 for just under £300. Given that the console itself retails at £349, the offer was a hit with bargain hunters all over the country.

What do we expect to happen?

Given that the official unveiling of the PS5 is just around the corner (predictions are already being made that the console will come out next year), retailers will most likely be wanting to get rid of any extra stock they have of Sony’s current console – meaning deals aplenty.

Don’t be surprised if, come Black Friday, we see PS4 bundles – with a couple of games and maybe an extra controller – drop to around £150. It’s happened before on rare occasions, but it’s far more likely to happen now.

Best PS4 Deals Live Now

Can’t wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday? No problem, we’ve already scoured the internet and found a couple of PS4 bangers that offer great value for money right now.

Want more Black Friday deals?

