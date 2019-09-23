Best PS4 Black Friday Deals: The PS4 Pro, PS4 Slim and PSVR are due for a serious price drop come Black Friday 2019. Here’s our predictions and everything that happened last year with Sony’s latest console.
At any other time of year, being a console gamer can be an expensive hobby (although it’s a pittance of what PC gamers have to part with just to keep up with the latest tech). Still, any chance to bag a saving is always welcome, which is why Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a dream come true for fans of Sony’s home console.
Being one of the three major home consoles on the market, the PS4 – in all its variants – is primed for a serious price drop. How do we know? All you have to do is take a look at what happened last year and recent trends in the industry to have a good idea of what’s to come. Lucky for you, we’ve done the research.
Related: When is Black Friday?
What happened last year?
Black Friday 2018 might as well have been called the PSVR mega-discount sale. Without exaggeration, the PSVR starter kit was a staple sale icon across multiple retailers, with Amazon leading the charge with a £179.99 asking price for the starter kit and an additional game included.
On the console front, twitch-finger buyers could snap up a PS4 Pro and a copy of FIFA 19 for just under £300. Given that the console itself retails at £349, the offer was a hit with bargain hunters all over the country.
What do we expect to happen?
Given that the official unveiling of the PS5 is just around the corner (predictions are already being made that the console will come out next year), retailers will most likely be wanting to get rid of any extra stock they have of Sony’s current console – meaning deals aplenty.
Don’t be surprised if, come Black Friday, we see PS4 bundles – with a couple of games and maybe an extra controller – drop to around £150. It’s happened before on rare occasions, but it’s far more likely to happen now.
Best PS4 Deals Live Now
Can’t wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday? No problem, we’ve already scoured the internet and found a couple of PS4 bangers that offer great value for money right now.
Best PS4 Pro Deals
PS4 Pro with Marvel's Spider-Man and a NOW TV Pass
PS4 Pro with Marvel's Spider-Man and a NOW TV Pass
Let's face it, there are few consoles out there that look as good as the white PS4 Pro, but with an added saving of £40.98 to be had, this bundle just gets even better.
PS4 Pro with God Of War and a DualShock 4 V2 Wireless Controller
PS4 Pro with God Of War and a DualShock 4 V2 Wireless Controller
What's better than a bundle that includes one of the best PS4 games of all time? How about one that throws in an extra controller at a reduced price? Get in.
Best PS4 Slim Deals
PS4 with Marvel's Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition and Now TV Pass
PS4 with Marvel's Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition and Now TV Pass
For no extra cost, this marvellous bundle from GAME upgrades your copy of Spider-Man to the Game of the Year edition, nabbing you all the DLC for the game in the process.
PS4 with 3 PS Hits Game Bundle including Horizon: Zero Dawn, Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us: Remastered
PS4 with 3 PS Hits Game Bundle including Horizon: Zero Dawn, Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us: Remastered
If you're new to the PS4, this is the best bundle to start with. Packing three of the system's best games yet, you're in for some incredible experience that push the console to its limits.
Want more Black Friday deals?
- Black Friday 2019 – Everything you need to know
- Black Friday TV Deals
- Black Friday Mobile Phone Deals
- Black Friday Laptop Deals
- Black Friday Dyson and Vacuum Cleaner Deals
- Amazon Black Friday Deals
- Currys PC World Black Friday Deals
- Argos Black Friday Deals
- John Lewis Black Friday Deals
- eBay Black Friday Deals
- When is Black Friday?
For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.