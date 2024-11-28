Protect your home this Black Friday with Reolink’s security camera deals

There are tons of great smart home offers currently running in the Black Friday sale, but if you just want a robust and dependable security camera to keep your property safe then look no further than these two incredible deals from Reolink.

Right now you can get some pretty hefty discounts on both the Reolink Atlas PT Ultra and the Reolink Argus 4 Pro, but each camera is better served by a different use case/budget so here’s what you need to know before deciding which of the two cameras is right for you.

Kicking things off with the high-end Reolink PT Ultra – this all-in-one security camera has plummeted from £249.99 to just £159.99 on Amazon. As you may have already surmised from the included pictures, the Atlas PT Ultra’s biggest selling point is the solar panel that’s bundled in.

One of the biggest headaches with wireless security cameras is in remembering to charge them or swap out the included battery, both of which can run the risk of the camera being offline for hefty chunks of time. That’s the last thing you want from a device that’s supposed to be keeping an eye on your property.

With the aforementioned solar panel however, the Atlas PT Ultra is able to take care of its own charging system independently, filling up its massive 20,000 mAh battery from contact with the sun.

When the camera is fully charged, it is then able to run for up to 500 days in certain modes, which is a huge weight off of your mind, particularly for when you’re on holiday as it’s one less thing you have to worry about.

It’s also worth pointing out that you can expand the memory of the Atlas PT Ultra thanks to compatibility with MicroSD cards up to 512GB. This feature isn’t always a given on security cameras, so it’s a handy one to have as a means of backing up your footage.

If your budget for smart home security is fairly strict then you may want to check out the £129.99 Reolink Argus 4 Pro instead, which is down 35% from £199.99 for Black Friday.

Despite having a stationary viewpoint (unlike the Atlas PT Ultra), the Argus 4 Pro can still pick up a massive 180-degree wide angle image that boasts 4K capture quality, so you can zoom in on any details without worrying about the integrity of the image.

Where the Argus 4 Pro really stands out from competitors in its price range is the inclusion of Reolink’s ColorX night vision software. This allows the camera to retain incredible levels of colour separation and vibrancy, even after the sun has gone down. This makes it perfectly suited for any areas that don’t have an available light source after dark.

Much like the Atlas PT Ultra, the Argus 4 Pro also packs solar charging via an included solar panel, so you’re still getting that peace of mind even at a lower price.

Two great options there but the unifying factor between the two is that they offer excellent coverage in both broad daylight and throughout the night-time, not to mention the incredible prices available in the Black Friday sale.

