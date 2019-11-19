Price Drop: Save over £70 on the flashy Apple Watch Series 4

The clock is ticking on this fantastic deal on a 44mm Apple Watch Series 4. Snap up the industry-leading smartwatch for just £283.96 as part of the eBay Black Friday deals collection when you enter code PRIZE20 at checkout.

Save 20% on the £354.95 Apple Watch 4 when you enter the code for a limited time only. That’s a £70.99 saving and free delivery, bringing the total price down to just £283.96. Get ahead of your Christmas shopping this November with this excellent deal on a new Apple Watch.

The 44mm wearable comes in sleek gold and silver variations with both sport band and sport loop options. The 44mm is the largest of the two OLED display sizes available and – along with an all-day 18 hour battery life and the WatchOS 5 wearable operating system – one of many premium features you’ll get when you bag an Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch Series 4 is great for exercise, with tonnes of workouts ready at your wrist, and the built-in GPS means you can play your music, make calls and send messages all without your iPhone in sight.

The 2018 smartwatch is even more advanced than its predecessors when it comes to your health, making it a perfect upgrade for Series 1 and 2 users, as well as a great option for those looking to invest in their first wearable. The ECG monitor sits on your wrist and notifies you of abnormal heart rates and fall detection and Emergency SOS let you get help when you need it.

In our stellar 9 out 10 review of the smartwatch, we wrote:

“Apple Watch Series 4 is not only the most impressive Apple Watch yet, but is comfortably the most fully featured smartwatch I have ever tested. It’s Apple’s best, most thought-out release in years. “It’s a masterful combination of design; genuinely useful features and an impressive ecosystem. Apple’s ability to push categories like phones and laptop forward has diminished over recent years, but this wearable is so far ahead of competitors such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch and Wear OS releases from Fossil that it almost seems unfair”.

At just £283.96 down from £354.95 ahead of Christmas, this Apple Watch offer isn’t to be missed. Act fast though, the eBay code PRIZE20 expires at 11:59pm Thursday night.

