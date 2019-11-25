Price drop: The Google Home Hub is now down to less than £50

Snatch up a super sleek smart display this Black Friday by picking up the Google Home Hub in Charcoal for under £50. The Google Assistant is now just £49 on eBay – that’s an incredible £90 saving down from its original £139.

At a whopping 64% off, this might just be the cheapest we’ve seen the smart display on offer for. But act fast – this fantastic price is only available for a limited time while stocks last.

Google Home Hub Deal Google Home Hub Smart Display in Charcoal The Google Home Hub is down to less than £50 just in time for Christmas. Get your family a smart display they'll love with this fantastic deal this Black Friday.

The Google Home Hub is small but mighty. The beautifully designed device is just 179 x 118 x 67mm with thin bezels that allow the 7-inch touchscreen to take centre stage. The hub features two microphones and a fill range speaker so you shouldn’t need to worry about your assistant mishearing you or vice versa.

The smart display truly is a stepped up version of the Google Assistant with Voice Match to recognise when you’re speaking, calendar commands, commute reminders and news all on your home screen.

You can even follow along with recipes on YouTube, keep an eye on your front porch with Nest and place calls to friends, family and local businesses all without pulling out your phone.

When not in use, your Google Home Hub becomes an electronic photo frame, filling your home with pics from your best family trips for your guests to marvel at this Christmas.

In our four and a half star review of the Google Home Hub, we praised the nifty smart display:

“The Google Home Hub (and third-party smart displays) fill in a gap with the Google Assistant. Having video, pictures and a touchscreen display, as well as voice responses, is a compelling package.

“With the power of Google Search and Maps, the Home Hub gives more nuanced and useful responses to many searches than Alexa does”.

At £90 off its original price, the Google Home Hub is an excellent device to have around the house this Christmas. You’ll need to act fast though – with a limited quantity available, this £49 smart display is sure to sell out fast.

