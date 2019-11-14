Price drop: Get the Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant half price this Black Friday

This Lenovo Smart Clock deal has arrived just in time for some of the best Black Friday deals, chiming in at just £39 on AO. Save a massive 50% on this smart little alarm clock, with £40 off the original retail price of £79.

Combining the smarts of Google Assistant with the functionality of a nice alarm clock, the Lenovo Smart Clock will have you waking up in a good mood every morning. You can set alarms at home on the touchscreen or schedule them on the go with the Google Home app – there’s even a handy nap timer so you can crash for twenty minutes with the press of a button.

Best Black Friday Lenovo Smart Clock Deal Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant in Grey Get half off a Trusted Reviews Recommended alarm clock with this amazing deal on a Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant. Get your friends and family set up with a smart home essential this Christmas for just £39.

The addition of Google Assistant means you can ask the clock questions and set reminders with your voice. The Smart Clock allows you to play music and control smart devices all from the comfort of your bed – turn off your lights and lock your doors from the touch screen or stream video footage from your security cameras. You can even get alerts and answer the door with your Smart Clock if you have a Nest Hello.

Use the touchscreen to navigate your alarms and tap snooze or press the physical buttons on top to adjust the volume of your Smart Clock. There’s even a USB port on the bottom of the device, making it super easy to charge you phone while you sleep.

Rather than sticking out in your bedroom, this smart device blends seamlessly into your space by taking the place of a regular alarm clock. In our four star review of the Smart Clock, we wrote:

“Rather than simply squeezing the current Google Smart Displays into a smaller package, the Lenovo Smart Clock has been built to be an alarm clock first and foremost, which makes it easier to use and better suited for its primary function”.

In fact, the Trusted Reviews Recommended item doesn’t have much company as an alarm clock first smart assistant. The closest rival is the Amazon Echo Spot which, while a great smart device, is a far cry from the Lenovo clock at a pricey £120. The Lenovo also has the added benefit of Google Assistant which, unsurprisingly, is better at delivering information than Alexa given that it has access to, well, Google.

Whether you’re looking for smart assistant that’ll look right at home on your bedside table or a Christmas gift for a perpetually late friend, you can’t go wrong with the Lenovo Smart Clock. Save 50% and pick up this fantastic little alarm clock for just £39 this Black Friday.

