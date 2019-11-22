Price crash: Save over £200 on an iPad Pro this Black Friday

Black Friday might still be a week away but Amazon isn’t wasting any time slashing prices on all the best Christmas presents. Save over £200 on the 10.5-inch Apple iPad Pro (2017) with 64 GB storage – now down to just £399.

Amazon has previously reduced the price from its original £619 to £571.28. Now the online retailer is taking off an extra 30% taking the price down to just £399 – that’s another £172.28, leaving you with a huge total saving of £220.

Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch Deal Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch, 64 GB (2017) Save an additional 30% on this already reduced 64GB Apple iPad Pro this Black Friday and pick up this fantastic Christmas present for £220 off it's original price

This 10.5-inch tablet has a colourful Retina display with Apple’s ProMotion, True Tone and wide colour giving you a screen that truly pops. The iPad Pro is secure with a Touch ID sensor and is capable of taking some impressive snaps with a 12MP rear camera and 7MP HD front camera.

The tablet connects via Wi-Fi, allowing Group FaceTime calls and shared augmented reality experiences. With 10 hours of battery, you’ll be set for any long journey or night in with your tablet. The iPad Pro is also compatible with the Apple Pencil, making it perfect for professional artists and avid note-takers alike.

It’s fast too. The A10X Fusion chip is truly speedy and offers excellent performance when it comes to getting things done on the go.

We gave the iPad Pro (2017) four and a half stars in our review of the tablet:

“The iPad Pro 10.5-inch is the best tablet I have ever used, but the mass of high-end features leave it with a price-tag that might be hard to stomach. It’s £120 more expensive than the 9.7-inch model was last year – granted, you do get double the base-storage – and it’s double the price of the basic iPad 9.7-inch, which will offer enough power and features for the vast majority of people”.

Given that our main issue with the iPad was the price at launch, this is an excellent deal on a fantastic piece of tech. If you’re looking for the perfect gift for friends and family this Christmas, look no further than this iPad deal – now just £399 this Black Friday.

