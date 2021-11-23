 large image

All the Best Early Black Friday Deals Here

Powerbeats Pro gets a discount ahead of Black Friday

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Beat’s Powerbeats Pro headphones have had their price reduced over at Amazon, making it a perfect fit for exercise and workout fanatics.

With Black Friday looming, products are getting discounts left, right and centre and the Beat’s Powerbeats Pro has received one, reduced by £70 down to £149.

The Beats Powerbeats Pro get a big reduction with £70 snipped off the asking price

The Powerbeats Pro have been officially discontinued by Apple, so this deal may be one of the last chances customers get at purchasing the headphones before they go out of stock completely (to be replaced by the Beats Fit Pro).

The Powerbeats Pro have been a popular pair of headphones since they launched in early 2019, earning 4-stars in our review. We rather wittily labelled them as “some of the least annoying true wireless earphones ever. And they sound good too.”

Good sound is not always as common as you might expect from a pair of gym-ready headphones, but the Powerbeats Pro deliver in the audio arena. There’s plenty of bass to enjoy to keep you engaged during your workouts, with good definition, and energy and clarity provided to vocals.

The Powerbeats Pro aren’t as techy as other running headphones, leaving out active noise cancellation or transparency modes. Battery life is 24 hours – more than enough to get you through your weekly gym sessions. They can survive some sweat and rain if you’re running in wet conditions with their IPX4 rating. Auto-play tech is also integrated, so they stop music when they’re taken off and restart when they’re placed back in.

They’re very comfortable to wear too, the over-ear hook design keeping them stable and secure so they won’t fall to the floor when you’re in the middle of your sit-ups. Physical controls are used instead of touch controls, so you can always be sure that the earphones respond to your inputs.

The Beats Powerbeats Pro get a big reduction with £70 snipped off the asking price

We’ve always rated the Powerbeats Pro headphones as one of the best fitness and running headphones on the market. They were priced at the expensive end, but this deal now puts them at a more affordable price point. And with the headphone now discontinued, there’s no better time to bag yourself a Powerbeats Pro.

