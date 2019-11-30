Surprise! Powerbeats Pro are $50 off Amazon US right now

2019 has been the year of the true wireless headphones, with Apple especially upping its game in this regard.

Not only did it release second-get AirPods with a wireless charging case, the AirPods Pro with noise-cancelling tech and a new design, the firm also released the Powerbeats Pro under its Beats by Dre brand.

Now, somewhat surprisingly, the Powerbeats Pro buds are available for a significant discount on Black Friday weekend. You can nab the buds, which offer 9-hours of battery life on a single charge, for $50 off. All four colour options are currently available for $199.99, but we love the moss green colour way.

Powerbeats Pro are $50 Off at Amazon Powerbeats Pro - Totally Wireless Earphones The new Powerbeats Pro finally brings true wireless music to fans of the popular Beats by Dre range. You can save $50 right now.

They boast the same connectivity tech Apple has stuffed into the AirPods, meaning instant pairing with iOS devices. The Powerbeats Pro headphones also boast a charging case, which brings the total listening time to around 24-hours.

They’re a bit more suited to working out than the AirPods counterparts, thanks to the ear hook design, added sweat and water resistance, and the on-board volume rocker. You can also use just one bud if you’d like to be a little more sociable or safe when out running.

The true wireless buds are the high-tech successor to the Powerbeats 3, which still have a cable connecting the two buds. In our review we afforded the Powerbeats Pro four out of a possible five stars, calling them “some of the least annoying true wireless earphones ever. And they sound good too.”

“If you love the idea of wire-free earphones but hate the current pairs’ battery life standards, the Beats PowerBeats Pro are pretty much perfect.”

So, if you haven’t splashed your Black Friday budget yet, you can save a quick $50 and enjoy more freedom on your next workout by sporting one of the most fashionable headphone brands on the market right now.

