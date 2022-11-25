 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond has finally fallen below £30 on Nintendo Switch

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor

This Black Friday deal sees Pokémon Brilliant Diamond fall to just £29.99 on the Nintendo Switch, making it irresistible if you’re a fan.

With an RRP of £49.99, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond could be all yours for just £29.99 now thanks to this great Amazon deal which sees the price of the Nintendo Switch game fall by 40%. We’ve not yet seen it priced this low before, so it’s a great time to snap it up for a lower cost.

Alternatively, if your attention hasn’t been captured by this deal, then you’re likely to find something that’s up your street in our liveblog of the latest and greatest offers. There, we’ve put together the best Black Friday deals on products such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, headphones, and more.

The hugely popular game from the massive franchise has been a big hit on the Nintendo Switch platform, and now you’ve got the chance to make it yours for well below the usual asking price.

Make a £20 saving on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond

Make a £20 saving on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond

The price of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond has finally fallen below £30, so now would be a good time to snap it up with this great Black Friday deal from Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • Was £49.99
  • Now £29.99
View Deal

With an average five-star rating on Amazon, it’s clear that the game has very wide appeal. The customer ACM has written, “If you liked the original red/blue/yellow games on the Gameboy then these will take you right back to those days – albeit with new Pokemon and an updated interface on a newer system! Can’t really go wrong for hours of fun this will suit you down to a tee. I’ve spent countless time on these games and with the new and improved gameplay, I can’t see that it will change anytime soon.”

Another customer, Samantha Gibson, wrote: “Just like the Pokémon I remember as a child, just a bit more pixels. Really enjoyable game with lots to do even after you have completed the story.”

We think you’ll enjoy the classic gameplay of this Nintendo title. However, if you want to treat yourself to something else this Black Friday, then do take your time to peruse the list below, which collects the best deals we’ve seen so far on products including smartphones, smart watches, headphones, and speakers.

Best Black Friday Deals

You might like…

Buy £100 PlayStation Store gift card for just £89.85 in Black Friday bargain

Buy £100 PlayStation Store gift card for just £89.85 in Black Friday bargain

Ryan Jones 3 hours ago
Don’t miss this fantastic Black Friday deal for 42-inch LG C2 OLED

Don’t miss this fantastic Black Friday deal for 42-inch LG C2 OLED

Kob Monney 3 hours ago
Save £29 on the Bang and Olufsen Beosound Explore with this Black Friday deal

Save £29 on the Bang and Olufsen Beosound Explore with this Black Friday deal

Peter Phelps 3 hours ago
Best Black Friday PS5 Deals: Big savings for PlayStation fans

Best Black Friday PS5 Deals: Big savings for PlayStation fans

Ryan Jones 3 hours ago
The Beats Studio Buds are a steal with Amazon’s Black Friday discount

The Beats Studio Buds are a steal with Amazon’s Black Friday discount

Kob Monney 4 hours ago
Upgrade your PC with Samsung’s 4TB SSD Black Friday deal

Upgrade your PC with Samsung’s 4TB SSD Black Friday deal

Reece Bithrey 4 hours ago
Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.