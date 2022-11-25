Pokémon Brilliant Diamond has finally fallen below £30 on Nintendo Switch

This Black Friday deal sees Pokémon Brilliant Diamond fall to just £29.99 on the Nintendo Switch, making it irresistible if you’re a fan.

With an RRP of £49.99, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond could be all yours for just £29.99 now thanks to this great Amazon deal which sees the price of the Nintendo Switch game fall by 40%. We’ve not yet seen it priced this low before, so it’s a great time to snap it up for a lower cost.

The hugely popular game from the massive franchise has been a big hit on the Nintendo Switch platform, and now you’ve got the chance to make it yours for well below the usual asking price.

Make a £20 saving on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond The price of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond has finally fallen below £30, so now would be a good time to snap it up with this great Black Friday deal from Amazon. Amazon

Was £49.99

Now £29.99 View Deal

With an average five-star rating on Amazon, it’s clear that the game has very wide appeal. The customer ACM has written, “If you liked the original red/blue/yellow games on the Gameboy then these will take you right back to those days – albeit with new Pokemon and an updated interface on a newer system! Can’t really go wrong for hours of fun this will suit you down to a tee. I’ve spent countless time on these games and with the new and improved gameplay, I can’t see that it will change anytime soon.”

Another customer, Samantha Gibson, wrote: “Just like the Pokémon I remember as a child, just a bit more pixels. Really enjoyable game with lots to do even after you have completed the story.”

We think you'll enjoy the classic gameplay of this Nintendo title.

