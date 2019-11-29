PlayStation VR Mega Pack with five great games is just £210 this Black Friday

GAME is offering one of the best PlayStation VR bundles we’ve seen yet – compiling the headset itself alongside five of the platform’s best games.

The PlayStation VR Mega Pack 2 has received a juicy discount to celebrate Black Friday, now available for a fraction of the cost you’d expect to pay for the headset on its lonesome and all five of these games.

While it’s arguably the least powerful headset on the market when compared to its competition on PC, PlayStation VR is arguably the most accessible way of slipping into virtual reality. All you need is a PS4 to hook things up to and you’re good to go.

This particular bundle includes the PlayStation VR headset alongside the following five games – Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim VR, PlayStation VR Worlds, Resident Evil 7 and Everybody’s Golf. These are five of the platform’s best experiences, all thrown into one convenient package.

‘PlayStation VR is one of the best virtual reality headset you can buy right now. It’s cheap while not compromising on performance and quality. The headset is simply stunning and incredibly comfortable to wear, and the games already available are some of the best VR experiences I’ve ever played,’ reads our 5/5 review.

If you’re worried your headset will be defunct once the PS5 arrives in 2020, don’t be. Sony has confirmed that existing headsets will work on the upcoming consoles thanks to complete backwards compatibility. If this feature rings true, you’ll have dozens of the games to play as soon as it launches next year.

