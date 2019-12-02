This last-minute PlayStation VR bundle deal defies reality

If you have a PlayStation 4 console, you’re doing yourself a disservice if you aren’t adding a PlayStation VR headset.

It’s much more affordable than splashing out for a full fat Oculus Rift or HTC Vive and works with some of the games you may already have in your collection, like Resident Evil 7 for example.

If you haven’t pulled the trigger yet, eBay and Argos have teamed up on a helluva deal on a five game bundle, all of which can be downloaded from the PlayStation Store.

Better still, there’s an extra 5% discount up for grabs, bringing the price down from £299.99 to just £199.49. All you need to do is use the voucher code PICKME5 at checkout to make the extra savings.

In our review of the PlayStation VR headset, our reviewer gave the device the full five stars, saying “Sony’s first crack at a VR headset for the PlayStation is a decent entry, providing one of the more accessible entries at a price that doesn’t make you want to cry.”

We praised the simple set-up, amazing line-up of compatible games, the great-looking movie theatre mode, and comfort level even when wearing on top of glasses. Considering the launch price was £349, we’re looking at close to half price with this deal, as well as five games on top.

So, those five games on offer with the virtual reality headset? Well, there’s the aforementioned Resident Evil VII, Skyrim, Astro Bot, Everybody’s Golf VR and PlayStation Worlds VR. Naturally, the PlayStation Eye camera is bundled in, but you’ll need a Ps4 and some controllers, be that the DualShock controllers or the PlayStation Move wand.

If you snap up this deal before it expire you can choose to click and connect from your local Argos store, providing its in stock. Otherwise, shipping is a little over £3.

