PlayStation Plus Black Friday price drop — 12 months for under £30

We don’t see PlayStation Plus deals come along often and this is a great one. ShopTo is offering 12 months of PlayStation Plus for only £29.85.

As far as gaming’s concerned, this is one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve spotted so far. Usually, that would set you back £49.99, so you’re saving about £20 and getting a much more reasonable rate if you think of it in per-month terms.

PlayStation Plus allows players to play online multiplayer with friends (and enemies,) as well as getting access to free games and store discounts.

The two free titles for November are Outlast 2 and 2017’s Japanese fantasy-action game, Nioh.

We were impressed with Nioh when we reviewed the the game back in November of 2017. Players take on the role of Irish sailor, William, and embrace a a punishingly difficult, action-packed story.

It bears some similarities to Dark Souls, with William exploring and fighting his way through grim, feudal Japanese environs. It’s a hard game, so don’t expect to breeze through. If you like a game that challenges you and can even border on frustrating, you’ll like Nioh.

There’s quite a lot of character customisation options and players have to make choices before they even come across the game’s first enemy.

There are big, cliched boss battles too. We know, these are a Marmite feature in modern games and many gamers see them as outdated. But, overall, we saw Nioh as a really entertaining, sinister package and gave the game four stars.

Another equally sinister 2017 title, Outlast 2 is also currently free for those with Playstation Plus. It’s another title that impressed us too, earning four stars from our reviewer. He said: “Outlast 2 takes its original idea and builds on it very well to create a sequel that’s straight up terrifying. A must for those who love nothing more than feeling the fear.

“Whereas previously Outlast felt very self-contained, its successor feels huge. Areas are far bigger than they were before, making sprinting away from enemies – aka deranged people that want to kill you – a lot tougher. You can’t just rocket around a corner and hope they give up the search, because more often than not, they can still see you. You’ve got to be quicker, smarter, and have bigger cojones now.”

So, there are two top quality games on offer with this Playstation Plus package, as well as the opportunity to join competitive online multiplayer games on other titles.

Again, it’s worth mentioning that PlayStation Plus is a service normally in high demand, so discounts are rare. If you fancy some online gaming, or trying out one of these sinister thrillers, then this is a great deal for you.

