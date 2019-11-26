Pick up 12 months of PlayStation Plus for under £30 this Black Friday

PS4 owners can top up their PlayStation Plus subscription this Black Friday for a fraction of the price of a standard annual membership. Be quick, though, since we doubt this bargain will be around for long.

Right now, ShopTo is offering 12 months of Sony’s online subscription service for just £29.85, a significant decrease when compared to the usual retail price – especially after a recent increase.

PlayStation Plus Black Friday Deal 12 Months of PlayStation Plus - Best Deal It's not often PlayStation Plus discounts come along and this is a good one. Get 12 months for just £29.85 down from £49.99.

If your membership is running out or you’re simply looking to save a few months for a rainy day, this is the perfect deal for you. Just double check if your automatic renewal is turned on or off after redeeming this code when purchased – since you’ll charged once again when its time to renew.

PlayStation Plus allows you to partake online multiplayer across Sony platforms while also gaining access to a number of other benefits such as a free slate of monthly games, digital discounts and other bonuses including early access trials and the occasional random surprise. Over time, being a member normally pays for itself in terms of returns.

The free games available to subscribers this month include Team Ninja’s Nioh and Red Barrel Game’s Outlast 2. Both of these titles are well worth experiencing, especially the latter. Nioh is a fiercely difficult action-adventure title set within the plains of Feudal Japan.

You play as a mysterious hero who finds himself stranded on island after suffering defeat at hands of his nemesis. From here, you must explore the perilous world in search of answers, gathering resources and defeating increasingly difficult enemies on your way.

PlayStation Plus Black Friday Deal 12 Months of PlayStation Plus - Best Deal It's not often PlayStation Plus discounts come along and this is a good one. Get 12 months for just £29.85 down from £49.99.

Outlast 2 is a first-person survival horror affair with a focus on grotesque body horror and heart-racing jumpscares. It’s far from subtle, but sometimes that’s exactly what we love to see from the genre. This is a hugely diverse duo of titles that are very easy to recommend if you’re a new or long-running subscriber.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…