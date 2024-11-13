Pixel Watch 2 is now on clearance, and nearly cheaper than a Fitbit

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is now available for a cheaper price on clearance, making it almost as affordable as a Fitbit.

EE is currently offering Google’s previous-gen smartwatch for just £149 as it seeks to clear out its older stock. That’s £200 cheaper than it was officially selling for up until September.

Get the Pixel Watch 2 for £200 below launch price EE is selling the Pixel Watch 2 for £200 cheaper than its launch price on clearance. EE

This is a great buy for two main reasons. One is that the Pixel Watch 2 is simply a very good smartwatch, which wearables specialist Conor Allison awarded 4 out of 5 in his review.

“The Pixel Watch 2 offers improved battery life and heart rate monitoring, ensuring that it bests its predecessor and can now be worn for a full day,” he concluded.

Conor praised the Pixel Watch 2’s workable battery life, outstanding HR accuracy, and pleasing design. The latter shouldn’t be underestimated – this is a smartwatch that’s comfy to wear 24/7, potentially taking it off only to charge it.

With IP68 and 5ATM ratings, you’ll even be able to take it into the pool or bath with you.

This particular model is the Hazel/Gold one, which looks extra special to these eyes.

The other reason this Pixel Watch 2 deal is so good is that the Pixel Watch 3 isn’t much better. Sure, the new 45mm model gets you a bigger display and battery, but the smaller 41mm variant is difficult to set apart from the Pixel Watch 2.

It even runs on the same Qualcomm 5100 chip, which means it basically runs exactly the same as the new Pixel Watch 3.

If you’re an Android smartphone user looking to grab a classy smartwatch for significantly cheaper than normal, this Pixel Watch 2 deal could be the one ahead of Black Friday. It gives you all of the functions you could want or need at a ridiculously low price.