Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pixel Watch 2 is now on clearance, and nearly cheaper than a Fitbit

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is now available for a cheaper price on clearance, making it almost as affordable as a Fitbit.

EE is currently offering Google’s previous-gen smartwatch for just £149 as it seeks to clear out its older stock. That’s £200 cheaper than it was officially selling for up until September.

Get the Pixel Watch 2 for £200 below launch price

Get the Pixel Watch 2 for £200 below launch price

EE is selling the Pixel Watch 2 for £200 cheaper than its launch price on clearance.

  • EE
  • Clearance
  • Now £149
View Deal

This is a great buy for two main reasons. One is that the Pixel Watch 2 is simply a very good smartwatch, which wearables specialist Conor Allison awarded 4 out of 5 in his review.

“The Pixel Watch 2 offers improved battery life and heart rate monitoring, ensuring that it bests its predecessor and can now be worn for a full day,” he concluded.

Conor praised the Pixel Watch 2’s workable battery life, outstanding HR accuracy, and pleasing design. The latter shouldn’t be underestimated – this is a smartwatch that’s comfy to wear 24/7, potentially taking it off only to charge it.

With IP68 and 5ATM ratings, you’ll even be able to take it into the pool or bath with you.

This particular model is the Hazel/Gold one, which looks extra special to these eyes.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access

The other reason this Pixel Watch 2 deal is so good is that the Pixel Watch 3 isn’t much better. Sure, the new 45mm model gets you a bigger display and battery, but the smaller 41mm variant is difficult to set apart from the Pixel Watch 2.

It even runs on the same Qualcomm 5100 chip, which means it basically runs exactly the same as the new Pixel Watch 3.

If you’re an Android smartphone user looking to grab a classy smartwatch for significantly cheaper than normal, this Pixel Watch 2 deal could be the one ahead of Black Friday. It gives you all of the functions you could want or need at a ridiculously low price.

You might like…

The Steam Deck’s top competitor is now just a fraction of the price

The Steam Deck’s top competitor is now just a fraction of the price

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
Black Friday just turned the iPhone 12 into a budget smartphone

Black Friday just turned the iPhone 12 into a budget smartphone

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Mac mini M4 hasn’t been out a week and it’s already discounted

Mac mini M4 hasn’t been out a week and it’s already discounted

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
The biggest AirPods Pro 2 deal of Black Friday, won’t be around for long

The biggest AirPods Pro 2 deal of Black Friday, won’t be around for long

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Apple Watch 10’s first-ever price drop just surfaced

Apple Watch 10’s first-ever price drop just surfaced

Hannah Davies 19 hours ago
Samsung’s Galaxy A55 Black Friday deal is a winner for mid-range upgrades

Samsung’s Galaxy A55 Black Friday deal is a winner for mid-range upgrades

Jon Mundy 22 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words