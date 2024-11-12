Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pixel 9 is now down to the price it always should have been

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Relive the times when Pixel handsets were cheaper than iPhones with this unbelievable offer on the new Pixel 9. 

The Google Pixel 9 is currently just £699 in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale which is not only £100 off its RRP but is also the cheapest we’ve seen the handset reach at the retailer.

Get the Pixel 9 handset for just £699 in this early Black Friday offer from Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • Was £799
  • Now £699
Launched this summer, the Pixel 9 is Google’s current entry-level flagship that’s packed with useful AI-powered tools, an impressive camera setup and a stylish design reboot from its predecessors. 

Its 6.3-inch Actua display promises to be sharp, vibrant and can even reach a massive 2700 nits of peak brightness which means it can be used in direct sunlight with minimal glare or issue. This even trumps the more expensive iPhone 16 which can only reach 2000 nits. 

Flip the handset over and you’ll be greeted by two camera lenses which are housed in the all-new camera bar. While previous Pixel generations sport the fairly chunky rectangular camera bar, the Pixel 9 has a revamped, rounded design that no longer stretches across both sides of the phone, resulting in a more stylish and sleek finish.

Speaking of the cameras, the 50MP main and 48MP ultrawide lenses are supported by Google’s AI-powered editing tools which allow you to enhance your snaps with just a few taps. 

There’s Magic Editor, a firm Pixel-favourite that allows you to erase or move objects from photos, and the new Add Me tool which cleverly merges two images together, allowing you to add the photographer to any group shots after the fact. 

It’s not just photo editing that Google’s AI toolkit can do. Thanks to the new Google Tensor G4 chip, the Pixel 9 is packed with useful AI tools such as Circle to Search and Pixel Screenshots which organises your screenshots for easy searching and recall.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Pixel 9 yet, we have spent time with other handsets in the series and have been mightily impressed each time. 

Otherwise, the handset currently boasts a 4.6-star rating based on over 110 customer ratings on Amazon. 

If you’re due a phone upgrade then we’d seriously recommend taking advantage of this generous Pixel 9 offer while it’s still available.

