Pixel 8a’s Black Friday offer decimates the iPhone SE

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

This Black Friday Pixel 8a offer pretty destroys the iPhone SE’s whole reason for existence.

Amazon is selling Google’s current affordable smartphone champ for just £354.99. That’s a 29 percent saving on its £499 recommended retail price.

More to the point of this here news piece, that’s £74.01 less than Apple’s current equivalent, the iPhone SE (2022).

When you bear in mind that the Pixel 8a is a much more current phone, having launched earlier this year, that’s quite the deal. Now add in the fact that the Pixel 8a is arguably the best mid-range phone on the market, and you’ll understand why we’re highlighting this deal as an early Black Friday bargain.

Our experience site editor, Max Parker, reviewed the Pixel 8a at launch, and he liked it a lot. Handing out a 4.5 out of 5 score, Max concluded that the Pixel 8a was “excellent value for someone looking for a device with a great camera, pocketable design and the promise of many years of software updates.”

He appreciated the Pixel 8a’s manageable size, as well as its IP67 rating and its support for Qi wireless charging. Those latter two points, in particular, aren’t the kind of things you tend to see on phones of this price.

Google’s Pixel phones always have great cameras, and the Pixel 8a is no different. It captures scenes with bags of colour and contrast, which is the kind of thing you expect of more expensive offerings.

We’ve alluded to it already, but Google’s seven-year software update promise is as good as it gets for any phone, let along one that can now be had for less than £400. We don’t know that any smartphone can stand up after such a long time, but the Pixel 8a will still be running the latest version of Android in 2031, come what may.

It’s a great phone, and at this Black Friday pricing, the Pixel 8a is now even more of a bargain.

