I can’t believe how cheap the Pixel 8 Pro is – why spend more?

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

If you’re in the market for an Android smartphone that’s affordable yet still boasts the premium features of a top-end model, then this Black Friday offer on the Pixel 8 Pro is seriously unmissable.

Enter the code CHILLY5 and nab a refurbished Google Pixel 8 Pro in ‘good’ condition for just £340.28 from the Music Magpie storefront on eBay this Black Friday and save a massive £558.72 off its RRP. 

This deal on the Pixel 8 Pro is seriously unmissable

Enter the code CHILLY5 a refurbished Pixel 8 Pro from eBay for an absolute bargain at just £340.28.

Music Magpie explains the ‘good’ condition of its handset means although there will be signs of wear, such as scratches and/or scuffs, there is nothing that will impair functionality. 

The handset has also been fully tested, is in excellent working order and is backed by Music Magpie’s 12-month warranty for extra peace of mind. 

With a 6.7-inch Super Actua display, seriously impressive camera setup and AI toolkit, despite not being part of Google’s latest range, the Pixel 8 Pro is still a fantastic smartphone choice for most users. 

Powering the Pixel 8 Pro is Google’s custom-designed Tensor G3 chipset which enables the running of Google AI tools from photo and video editing to Live Translate and Call Screen which detects when an incoming phone call is likely to be a scam.

Speaking of AI prowess, the Pixel 8 Pro is fitted with an expansive photo editing toolkit which allows you to move, resize or even completely delete objects from your photos with just a few taps. 

The Pixel 8 Pro is made up of four cameras in total, including three rear lenses and a 10.5MP selfie snapper, which Editor Max Parker hailed as “up there with the best camera phones of the market in 2024.” 

The three rear lenses, a 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide and 48MP telephoto, are housed in the Pixel 8 Pro’s camera bar, with Max explaining “Google hasn’t skimped on any of these cameras and they all take impressive shots.”

Overall we gave the Pixel 8 Pro a four-star rating with Max concluding Google’s choice to focus on a chip that improves AI performance “gives the Pixel 8 Pro a unique selling point, even in 2024”.

We’d seriously recommend snapping this absolute bargain on the Pixel 8 Pro before Black Friday ends.

