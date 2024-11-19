Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Pixel 7a for just £199? It’s the Black Friday deal of the century

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re looking for a cheap Pixel phone this Black Friday, we’ve got the deal for you. 

The mid-range Pixel 7a has dropped to just £199 at Fonehouse. Considering the phone’s £449 RRP, that’s a huge saving of £250 while this offer lasts. 

That’s with free delivery too, of course. Check out today to save 55% on the Pixel 7a with this brilliant Black Friday deal and bag the mid-range triumph for less than £200. 

Is the Pixel 7a worth buying? 

Google Pixel 7a front standing up angled
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Google's 2023 mid-range phone is a triumph

Pros

  • Excellent camera for the price
  • Plenty of upgrades over the Pixel 6a
  • Smart software
  • Some nice colour options

Cons

  • Middling battery life
  • Achingly slow charging

Launched in 2023, the Pixel 7a is Google’s mid-range answer to the flagship Pixel 7. 

The phone offers plenty of upgrades over the Pixel 6a, along with an excellent camera and smart software, making it an easy choice for anyone seeking out a Pixel bargain. 

With a rear design that is visually incredibly similar to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8, the 7a has a compact but detailed 6.1-inch OLED display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate and a slightly lower IP67 rating. 

The phone packs the same Tensor G2 chip as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 Pro, offering very quick camera processing and the ability to run all of the AI features built into Android 13 with minimal fuss. This includes transcriptions in the Recorder app, translations via Live Translate and an array of Call Assist features. 

When it comes to cameras, the main 64-megapixel sensor is 72% larger than that on the Pixel 6a and paired with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera. We found the results to be detailed with natural colours that pop and deep shadows for realistic results. There’s also Night Sight for low-light photography, Super-res Zoom digital zoom and 4K/60fps video recording, to name a few features. 

“Google’s mid-range series of smartphones has never been this good. While I would have liked to see better battery performance, the rest of the Pixel 7a is a triumph”, wrote editor Max Parker in his 4.5-star review of the phone. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Pixel 7a review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re happy to pay a bit more on your next upgrade, the latest Pixel 9 is a bargain with this Voxi deal

