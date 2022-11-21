 large image

Pixel 6a for under £299 is the best phone Black Friday deal we’ve seen so far

Max Parker
Editor

Arguably the finest phone deal of Black Friday gets you the Pixel 6a for less than £300.

One of the finest mid-range phones on the market is the Google Pixel 6a, and if you act quickly you can it for just £298.12 – that’s a hefty reduction from the £399 RRP price.

Go for this deal and you’ll secure a huge £100.88 saving on the Pixel 6a. That’s 25% chopped off this price we already felt was a good deal when it launched.

We rated the Pixel 6a highly in our 4-star review back in July, describing it as “a small, powerful Android phone that’s more wallet-friendly next to Google’s other devices”. It’s even more wallet-friendly right now.

However, if this deal isn't for you then we've got you covered. We're highlighting all the best Amazon Black Friday deals and the best early Black Friday deals, choosing the best ones we see so you don't waste your money.

25% off a Google Pixel 6a with Amazon

25% off a Google Pixel 6a with Amazon

Save 25% on one of the best mid-range phones of 2022. The Pixel 6a looks great, performs well, and packs an almighty photographic punch.

  • Amazon
  • Save £100
  • Now £299
View Deal

We loved its compact form factor, excellent camera and Google’s delightfully clean and crisp software. Remember, we reviewed this at £399 – so all these points

As a bonus, Google promises five years of updates, so this is a sound investment that’ll get consistent updates for many years to come.

While this is the most affordable phone in Google’s current range, it’s not lacking performance. The custom Tensor G1 chip is the same as the one that powers the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and isn’t far behind the Tensor G2 found in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

All in all, it’s a great phone at a hugely appealing price. If you have a £300 budget, you’ll struggle to do better in 2022 than this Pixel 6a deal.

Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor
Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years.

