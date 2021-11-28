 large image

Pixel 6 gets another huge Black Friday price drop

Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

We’ve brought you many excellent Pixel 6 deals over the past few days, but this is the one to go for if you want to be on the EE network.

The UK network, which is known for its snappy speeds and strong coverage, is currently offering the Google Pixel 6 for £31 a month and £30 upfront.

That monthly price is down from £49, so this Black Friday deal represents a very good saving if you’re in the market for this impressive smartphone.

Over the course of this 2 year contract the overall price comes out at £774. Minus the cost of the phone (that’s £599) and you’re paying £175 for two years of EE service. That’s roughly £7 a month – can’t say fairer than that.

Included in the package are unlimited calls and texts, along with a very healthy monthly data allowance of 40GB. This is 5G data too, so if you’re in an area supported by EE’s 5G service then you’re in luck.

5G isn’t quite the gamechanger some were hyping it to be, but it still makes download Spotify playlists and Netflix shows a little quicker when you’re on the go.

If you’ve been reading Trusted Reviews at all over the past month or so you’ll know we rate the Pixel.6 as one of the best Android phones around right now.

While you can see all the specs below, here are a few of the standouts. There are two rear 12MP cameras that take fantastic shots in various lighting conditions, a nice 90Hz 1080p display measuring 6.4-inches and a unique new design that’s available in three colours.

It’s a speedy device thanks to the Tensor chipset and this paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage for your offline content.

In our Pixel 6 review we said ” Google’s direction for the Pixel 6 has to be commended. From the chip, to the software and the camera this is one of the few phones I have used this year that feels interesting and actually new.”

We’ve rounded up some of the other best mobile Black Friday deals and you can find all the best Black Friday deals in one place right on Trusted Reviews.

