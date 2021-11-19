 large image

Pixel 4a for £249 is our favourite Black Friday phone deal so far

Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

We were waiting for it and it has happened – the Pixel 4a smartphone has had its price slashed to £249. This could end up being one of the best Black Friday deals this year.

It might be a year old, but the Pixel 4a remains one of the best budget phones and for £249 it’s arguably the finest smartphone deal on the planet right now.

This deal comes via the Black Friday sale at Currys at a reduction from the previous price of £299. This was already a discount, as the Pixel 4a started life out at £349 – a price we absolutely loved at the time of release.

You’d be best advised to act fast though, as we’ve already spotted this deal go out of stock once. At this price, we can’t imagine it sticking too long. As a form of comparison, the Pixel 4a currently sells for £349 at Argos.

Features here include a really nice 5.8-inch OLED display with a 1080p resolution, Snapdragon 730 chipset and even a 3.5mm port.

Of course, Pixel phones stand out due to their cameras and even though the Pixel 4a is cheaper it still competes. In our review of the phone we said “The Pixel 4a is the best camera phone you’ll find at this price, and then some. It’s even better than some flagship phones I have reviewed that come close to £/$1000.”

In terms of specs the rear camera is 12MP, while there’s an 8MP unit on the front. You won’t find a better camera at this price.

Software is key too and this is one of the few phones you can bung Andoid 12 on to. It’ll also get cheap upgrades in the future.

Bag a Pixel 4a for less

Bag a Pixel 4a for less

Pixel 4a remains one of the best budget phones and for £249 it’s arguably the finest smartphone deal on the planet right now. It has been reduced was £299 and a previous RRP of £349.

  • Currys
  • Was £299
  • £249
View Deal

Trusted Take

I love the Pixel 4a for so many reasons, notably the amazing camera and lovely screen. At the price of £249 you can’t go wrong.

Max Parker

By Max Parker

Deputy and mobile editor

Max Parker
By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor
Max Parker is the Deputy Editor for Trusted Reviews and Recombu. He also directly manages Trusted Reviews' mobile, wearables and tablet sections.
