Pickup the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K super cheap this Cyber Monday

Amazon’s ripped £20 of the price of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K on a stellar new Cyber Monday deal.

The deal lets you grab the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for £29.99 – a 40% saving on its regular price.

If you’re looking to upgrade your home entertainment setup we’d thoroughly recommend taking advantage of the deal. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best streaming sticks on the market.

It makes it quick and easy to stream TV shows and Movies to from Amazon, and other compatible streaming services, direct to your telly in super crisp UHD resolutions.

The stick scored an impressive 4.5/5 during our in-depth review. Highlights included reliable streaming quality, a super easy setup process and a great Alexa-enabled remote control.

The control is particularly awesome. As well as offering physical controls to navigate the Prime Video app’s UI it also features a mic for Alexa voice commands. This lets you do things like search for specific shows and movies, or pause what you’re watching using voice commands.

As we noted in our Amazon Fire TV Stick review:

“The accompanying remote is the same one you’ll find across all of Amazon’s Fire TV. It’s pretty simple, offering a D-pad for navigation, a handful of playback controls and the all-important voice input key. It’s nice that this is included now, although the iOS and Android app does an equally good job and can activate the same Alexa commands.”

The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of many great products to get a discount this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. We’re expecting more cracking discounts to appear over the next few days. Make sure to stay tuned at Trusted Reviews for our team of experts’ picks of the best.

If you want to be up to date with the latest deals over Black Friday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Deputy Editor After graduating from King’s College London, Alastair started his career covering government technology policy and cyber security at The International Business Times. He later joined Incisive Media as…