This Xbox One X bundle from GAME comes packed with more added extras than you can swing a lightsaber at.

The retailer is giving these consoles away at just £299, a £70 discount on the £369.99 RRP of the 1TB Xbox One X. Furthermore, you’ll get a brand new game free with your purchase: Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. This alone costs £59.99, so the savings are already starting to rack up.

Xbox One X and Jedi Fallen Order Bundle Deal 1TB Xbox One X with Jedi Fallen Order and Now TV Get yourself the powerful Xbox One X and throw into the mix the brand new game from Respawn Entertainment, Jedi Fallen Order for free, as well as a free subscription to Now TV Entertainment for two months.

But the bundle doesn’t finish there; GAME has really gone all out with the added incentives on this deal. Not only do you get a month’s subscription to both Xbox Game Pass and EA Access, services that will bag you a ton of free games and access to further discounts. You also will receive a month of Xbox Live Gold, so you can play with your friends.

On top of that comes a two-month NOW TV Entertainment Pass, so you can watch all your favourite shows when you’re not in the mood for gaming. We hope your schedule is clear for the next couple of months, as you’ll have some serious entertainment to consume.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is the latest game from Respawn Entertaiment. A bold departure from their previous success with the Battle Royale genre, this is a single player action-RPG that looks a bit like a FromSoftware game set in the Star Wars Universe.

If you’re thinking that sounds like a recipe for success, you’d be exactly right, and the studio has done a great job blending strategic combat with the flashy lightsaber antics you’d expect from a Star Wars game. Whilst you’ll need to think about how you approach enemies, and master the art of parrying to block attacks, you’ll also be able to throw your lightsaber around and force-push people off cliffs to your heart’s content.

When it comes to level design the game shines, with huge, diverse areas to climb, swing, and jump your way around. Fans of exploration will be pleased to hear that Fallen Order has a bit of a Metroidvania feel to it, with locked areas you’ll have to return to and plenty of secrets to seek out. Combined with some beautiful graphics, Fallen Order is a fantastic way to explore the world of Star Wars in video game format.

Xbox One X and Jedi Fallen Order Bundle Deal 1TB Xbox One X with Jedi Fallen Order and Now TV Get yourself the powerful Xbox One X and throw into the mix the brand new game from Respawn Entertainment, Jedi Fallen Order for free, as well as a free subscription to Now TV Entertainment for two months.

A few technical bugs on launch marred early coverage of the game, but many of these have since been patched out, so you shouldn’t have too rough a time of it. Even before this our reviewer gave the game – bugs and all – an 8 out of 10 rating, praising its platforming, cinematics and joyous combat, so they can’t have hurt the experience too much.

If you want a cheap Xbox One X, something decent to play, and a ton of free trials, you can’t go wrong here. At just £299, we’d say this is the deal you’re looking for.

If you want to be up to date with the latest deals over Black Friday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Freelance writer Matt Bassil is a freelance tech and video game journalist and recent MA graduate from Cardiff University. He’ll be guiding you through some of the best deals available over the Black Friday period and…