Pick up the Sony A7 III for just £1299 this Black Friday

Looking for a full-frame mirrorless camera that can capture stunning 4K video this Black Friday? This £400 discount on the Sony A7 III might be one of the best we’ve seen.

Our favourite full-frame all-rounder has dropped from £1,699 down to just £1,299 in Jessop’s Black Friday sale. That’s almost a quarter off it’s regular price and an even bigger discount when you consider how far the price has already fallen since its 2018 release.

It’s important to note that to take proper advantage of this deal, you’ll need to click on the link in the product description and apply for cashback from Sony. Otherwise, it’s only £200 off – that’s still a fantastic price for this camera, but there’s no need to settle for £200 when you can get £400 off with cashback.

Save £400 on the Sony A7 III at Jessops this Black Friday The Sony A7 III has dropped to just £1,299 in Jessop’s Black Friday sale. That’s a £400 saving on the already reduced £1,699 mirrorless camera. All you need to do is pick up the camera for £1,499 and apply for £200 cashback from Sony with the link in the product description. Jessops

Was £1,699

£1,299 View Deal

The Alpha 7 III is a full-frame mirrorless camera from Sony.

The camera packs the 24.2-megapixel back-illuminated full-frame CMOS Exmor R sensor, offering faster AF performance with 693 phase-detection AF points, a wide ISO range of 50 to 204800 for stills and 5-axis image stabilisation with 5.0 stop shutter speed.

There’s also 4K support, a Slow and Quick mode and fast hybrid AF for movie recording.

There’s a 922K-dot LCD touch screen on the back, along with a 2359K-dot XGA OLED Tru-Finder viewfinder.

Reviewer Michael Topham awarded the Sony A7 III 4.5 stars in his review. He wrote:

“Simply put, the Sony A7 III is the finest example of the most affordable full-frame camera on the market. It’s a sensational camera for the money and compliments the ever-evolving Sony A7-series quite brilliantly”.

Of course, this was written at the time of the A7 III’s release and the camera has since been succeeded by the A7 IV. However, the newer model costs £2,400 and won’t be out until December, meaning you could save around £1,100 by nabbing this deal over the new model (and likely get it a bit sooner).

Save £400 on the Sony A7 III at Jessops this Black Friday The Sony A7 III has dropped to just £1,299 in Jessop’s Black Friday sale. That’s a £400 saving on the already reduced £1,699 mirrorless camera. All you need to do is pick up the camera for £1,499 and apply for £200 cashback from Sony with the link in the product description. Jessops

Was £1,699

£1,299 View Deal

If you’re looking to upgrade your camera to a full-frame, 4K model, this is an easy way to do just that at an incredible discount. Head over to Jessops with the link above to save £400 total on the Sony A7 III and get it for just £1,299 at Jessops. Just make sure you apply for cashback from Sony with the link in the product description to get the full £400 off.

Visit our guide to the best Black Friday deals to make sure you don’t miss out on the best offers available throughout the weekend.