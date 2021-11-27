Pick up the RTX-powered Lenovo Legion 5 cheap with this Black Friday deal

You can grab the next-generation ready Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop with £50 off thanks to this cool Box Black Friday deal.

The deal’s live on Box now and lets you pick up the latest generation Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop for £899.97. This is a £50 saving on the Lenovo Legion 5’s regular £949.97 price.

We’d recommend the deal to any gamer on the hunt for a next generation-gaming ready notebook. The device is powered by Nvidia’s latest generation RTX 3060 GPU and an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU.

Grab the Lenovo Legion 5 with £50 off this Black Friday Grab the RTX-3060 powered Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop on the cheap this Black Friday. Box

Was £949.97, now £899.89 (Save £50) View Deal

Paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM this means the laptop is more than powerful enough to play triple-A games in 1080p and supports next-generation features including ray tracing lighting and Nvidia’s DLSS tech.

Trust us when we say ray tracing and DLSS are two awesome features you won’t find on many older laptops. Ray tracing is a lighting tech that lets games render things like real time reflections and much more realistic shadows.

DLSS is a clever AI tech exclusive to Nvidia’s RTX graphics cards, it lets the Legion 5 run demanding processes, like ray tracing, much more efficiently and generally improves frame rates while gaming.

We fund the tech worked a treat on the Lenovo Legion 5 when we reviewed it earlier this year, with reviewer Mike Jennings concluding:

“The Lenovo Legion 5 offers well-balanced and impressive speed alongside good thermal performance, an impressive keyboard and a subtle design that’s packed with ports – and it’s often cheaper than rivals.”

Given the current GPU shortage, we’d recommend any gamer looking to upgrade to an RTX graphics card consider the deal.

The Lenovo Legion 5 is one of many products to get a decent discount this Black Friday. Since the deals festival began we’ve seen everything from Nintendo Switch games consoles to cutting edge robot vacuum cleaners get a massive discount.

Make sure to keep checking back with Trusted Reviews over Black Friday 2021. Our team of product experts will be on hand throughout the event to offer their curated picks of the best Black Friday deals to appear this year.