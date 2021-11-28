 large image

Pick up Lenovo's latest kids tablet on the cheap with this Black Friday deal

You can grab the Tab M7 (3rd Gen) 2GB RAM, 32GB Tablet with Kids Bumper for just £79.99 with this awesome Very Black Friday deal.

The deal marks a healthy £20 discount on the Tab M7 (3rd Gen) 2GB RAM, 32GB Tablet with Kids Bumper’s regular £99.99 price.

If you’re on the hunt for a tablet to keep your kids entertained this Christmas we’d thoroughly recommend considering the Tab M7 (3rd Gen) 2GB RAM, 32GB Tablet with Kids Bumper deal.

The tablet is a direct rival to the Amazon Fire Tablet Kids but comes with the full fat version of Android, not the retail giant’s stripped down FireOS.

But if you’re concerned about it breaking, or your kids accessing apps and content then shouldn’t, don’t be, Lenovo’s loaded a wealth of cool extras to help you keep the little ones and device safe.

The bumper case has been built to survive even the worst of tantrums and features a stand that makes it quick and easy for any child to set it to freestand when watching Paw Patrol. Lenovo’s also added intuitive parental controls and a curated app store full of child friendly games, videos and books.

The device is also one of the only tablets on the market bespoke designed for kids. If you want a great value kids tablet we’d thoroughly recommend considering this Tab M7 (3rd Gen) 2GB RAM, 32GB Tablet with Kids Bumper deal, as a result.

The Tab M7 (3rd Gen) 2GB RAM, 32GB Tablet with Kids Bumper is one of many tablets to get a discount this Black Friday. Since the yearly deals festival began we’ve also seen cracking savings on everything from Microsoft Surfaces to Samsung Galaxies hit the storefronts.

We’re expecting yet more brilliant discounts to appear in the run up to and during Cyber Monday, which starts at midnight. Make sure to keep checking back with Trusted Reviews as our team of product experts will be on hand offering their pick of the best Black Friday deals throughout the event.

