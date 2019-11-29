This feature-packed Philips TV is only £399 this Black Friday

If you want to watch this year’s Christmas specials in HD, now’s the time to upgrade your TV. And if you’re keen to do it on a budget, this is a feature-packed telly that should please most viewers.

This 4K Ultra HD TV is just £399 Philips 50PUS6814 4K Ultra HD TV A feature-packed TV for a very decent price. It comes with HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and Alexa Built-In.

The 50” Philips 50PUS6814 4K Ultra HD TV does not have a catchy name, but it does have Dolby Vision and in-built voice control. It’s also been reduced to £399, making it one of the best deals we’ve seen this Black Friday.

While we haven’t been able to test out this particular model, it does have favourable reviews on AO’s site, with most customers giving five stars to the set and praising its clear, crisp picture.

In terms of HDR, this set comes with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, which should mean that colours are particularly bright and vibrant. And the 4K Ultra HD resolution means you will be able to enjoy super-sharp picture quality too.

Another nice little feature on this set is the Ambilight technology, which means that on-screen colours ‘bleed out’ from the sides of the TV onto the walls. Pretty striking if you’re watching something like the bloody elevator scene from The Shining.

Anyone who’s fussy about sound set-up will be pleased that this model is capable of supporting Dolby Atmos. It also comes with Amazon Alexa, so you can yell instructions directly at the TV rather than digging around for your remote.

All this, and the usual mix of freeview channels and smart capabilities make this a tempting TV. Grab it while you still can.

This 4K Ultra HD TV is just £399 Philips 50PUS6814 4K Ultra HD TV A feature-packed TV for a very decent price. It comes with HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and Alexa Built-In.

For more amazing offers this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Senior staff writer Ruth started her career at Metro newspaper, working as a staff writer for the features section. After a brief stint working on a new channel for VICE UK, she joined the Trusted Reviews team in 2019 as…