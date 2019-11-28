These Philips in-ears with 100 hour battery life are super cheap

After a pair of true wireless earbuds, but don’t want to pay the earth? The Philips SHB2515 have dropped to well under £100 in this early Black Friday deal.

With an original RRP of £109, this Amazon deal has them drop to a tantalising £79.99 for Black Friday. That’s half the price of the 2019 Apple AirPods.

And having looked at the price history of the Upbeat In-ears, this is the cheapest they’ve ever been on Amazon.

The headline feature of the SHB2515/Upbeat In-ear true wireless is its mammoth 100 hour battery life. That puts it ahead of most, if not all, of the true wireless earbuds Trusted Reviews has tested this year. With that figure, you can be confident you won’t have to worry about running out of battery life for a few weeks at least.

That battery life is possible due to the 3350 mAH charging case. The great thing about the charging case is that not does it charge the earbuds, it can also give your smartphone some juice too.

It’s claimed to offer a good fit with soft, rubberised wing-tips that should ensure that it stays secure in the ear and while there’s no mention of an IP rating, the design implies it’ll be a good fit with sport activities and workouts.

The sound is said to offer punchy bass, and the Mono mode gives the listener the option to keep one ear free so you can be aware of your surroundings.

At £80, a cheap pair of true wireless earbuds becomes even more affordable.

