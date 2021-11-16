Each year Philips releases ‘The One’ branded 4K TV, a set designed to offer great value performance at a range of sizes, and it’s been discounted ahead of Black Friday.

If you’re looking for a reasonable priced 4K TV, this reduction on Philips PUS8506 will suit you down to the ground. The 58-inch model has received a discount of £220, bringing it down to £679. That’s a fair amount of screen real estate for the price.

Philips’ The One Ambilight TV hits its lowest price yet This 58-inch Philips 4K TV has received a discount of £220, bringing it down to £679, its lowest price yet. eBay UK

Save 24%

Now £679 View Deal

This Philips supports all the main HDR formats with HDR10, HDR10+, HLG and Dolby Vision. That wide-ranging support allows the model to extract the best picture possible from 4K Blu-ray discs and video streaming services such as iPlayer, Prime Video, Netflix and Disney+.

The image is powered by the P5 Picture Perfect engine that optimises sharpness, colour, contrast and motion-handling of content being displayed, producing Philips’ trademark bright and saturated images.

The Direct LED screen also uses Philips’ Micro Dimming system to help enhance black levels for better contrast (the difference between dark and bright parts of the image), for a more punchy and expressive looking image.

When it comes to advanced features, the Philips PUS8506 supports eARC, VRR and ALLM, which means it can pass-through high quality sound to a connected sound system, as well as adapt its refresh rate for smoother visuals with games. ALLM helps to put the TV into its lowest latency mode for speedy gaming .performance

On the audio front the TV has a standard 2.0 system that supports Dolby Atmos for better sound. DTS Play-Fi brings with it multi-room compatibility so you can group products to play audio, and it supports High-Res music playback.

The operating system is Android TV 10, so with this model you get access to the Google Play Store and the thousands of apps it has. Chromecast is there for streaming audio and video, while Google Assistant helps with any queries you have. You’re well covered for smarts with this TV.

And of course, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the Ambilight three-sided lighting system. It uses LEDs on the rear of the to cast light on the surface behind for a more immersive experience. No other TV has this technology, so if you want Ambilight, you can only get it with Philips TVs.

Head over to eBay in the link above to look at the deal. You can also check out our dedicated hub for more of the best Black Friday Deals.