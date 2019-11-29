Philips SHB2515BK price crash: this fantastic value Airpods Pro rival just got cheaper

Fancy a new pair of premium earphones that won’t get all tangled in your pocket? The new Philips wireless headphones could be just the thing you need, and you can now get them cheap with this great Black Friday saving from Amazon.

The online retail giant has reduced the price of these excellent wireless earbuds to £79.99 from their original £109.99 RRP. A £30 saving is nothing to sneeze at, especially considering how recently this product released – they only came out this October.

Along with great audio, three sizes of interchangeable earbuds and soft rubberised wing tips for added comfort, the SHB2515BK wireless headphones come with passive noise reduction, to prevent you from being disturbed while you’re enjoying your tunes or taking a call. Alternatively, if you need to stay alert to your surroundings, you can deactivate one and just listen through a single earpiece.

The SHB2515BK wireless headphones also have a range of handy functions which make them some of the most convenient earphones you’ll ever buy. For starters the headphones have an integrated microphone, meaning you can take a call or activate a virtual assistant without ever reaching for your phone. They also use smart-pairing technology using Bluetooth 5, ensuring they connect to your smart device quickly and without hassle.

Fully charged, these earphones will give you a reasonable five hours of listening, but they also come with a handy portable charging case that boosts your maximum listening time to a ridiculous 100 hours. Furthermore, the case has a USB port, so it doubles as a charger for your phone, ensuring you never need to stop the music.

If you want to take advantage of a saving on a great pair of wireless earphones that are a lot cheaper than Apple AirPods, you could do worse than this set from Philips. Make sure you head on over to Amazon to pick them up before the retailer’s sale ends tomorrow. Also bookmark and keep checking our Black Friday Amazon Deals guide to stay on top of the retailer’s latest and greatest discounts.

