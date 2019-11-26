Philips Hue’s price just crashed – Nab ‘em this Black Friday while stocks last

Amazon’s slashed over a third off the price of a three pack of Philips Hue smart light bulbs on a limited time Black Friday deal.

The deal’s live now and lets you nab a tree pack of Philips Hue White Ambiance Smart Bulbs for a modest £39.99, a marked 38% discount in the kit’s regular price.

Philips Hue is one of Trusted Reviews favourite bits of smart home tech. The bulbs let you do things like tweak your lighting’s colour temperature and brightness, or set up automations with clever tech, like IFTTT (If This Then That).

Hue’s particularly great as it works with most smart home standards. You can connect and control it using everything from Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa to Samsung SmartThings.

This means you can do clever tricks, like turning the lights on and off by talking to your Amazon Echo or Google Nest WiFi.

If you’re security conscious you can also link the Philips Hue bulbs to smart security kit from the likes of D-Link. This lets you do things like setting them to turn on whenever your security cameras or motion sensors detect movement in your house while you’re away.

Traditionally our only issue with Philips Hue has been the tech’s hefty upfront cost. Hue prices have traditionally been radically higher than key competitors, such as Ikea, which has its own line of cheaper, but less feature packed, smart light bulbs.

But with the current Black Friday sale price being the best we’ve seen in months, this concern is a thing of the past. Make no mistake this deal is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your smart home setup with some nifty new lighting.

Philips Hue is one of many bits of smart home kit to get a decent pre-Black Friday discount. Make sure to stay tuned at Trusted Reviews for more picks of the latest and greatest deals to appear in the run up to and during this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Also make sure to bookmark our 2019 guide to see all the best Black Friday deals as they happen on the big day (Friday 29 November).

