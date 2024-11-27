This Philips Hue smart bulb bundle is a Black Friday bargain

Upgrade your smart home for less with this Philips Hue bundle that saves you 24%.

Get two Philips Hue smart light bulbs and a Hue Bridge for just £64.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday event and save a solid £21.05 off the RRP.

This Philips Hue bundle makes having a smart home more affordable Get two Philips Light Bulbs and a Hue Bridge for just £64.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale and save 24% on the RRP. Amazon

Just note that this bundle includes two E27 screw-in light bulbs, so make sure they will fit into your desired light and lamp sockets.

Each White and Colour Ambiance bulb provides millions of colours to choose from and allows you to adjust the temperature accordingly. In our review, we found that the full-colour bulbs “deliver the best overall experience” as it was simple to change the mood and feel of a room “at the touch of a button”.

Also included with this bundle is the seriously useful Philips Hue Bridge which enables you to enjoy the full capability of the light bulbs, as opposed to just using a Bluetooth connection.

The Hue Bridge lets you control and schedule all connected lights remotely, simply by downloading the Philips smartphone app. The Bridge can also be paired with up to 50 Philips bulbs, which means you can connect your entire home at once.

Installing the Bridge takes a matter of seconds and requires you to plug the device directly into your router. Not only is this a foolproof method but it also promises that the Bridge will have a stable and uninterrupted connection at all times.

All Philips smart home products also seamlessly integrate with platforms such as Google Home, Amazon Alexa and Apple Home, which means you can adjust the bulbs with just your voice, for total hands-free control.

Overall we gave the Philips Hue Bulb and Bridge range a glowing five-star rating, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow advising “if you want the best smart lighting system, greatest choice of lights and control, and the best third-party integration, buy Hue.”

He concludes “the truth is, there’s not really another system like Philips Hue.” If you want to know more about the range, visit our Philips Hue review.

Smarten up your home with minimal hassle thanks to this affordable bundle on the five-star Philips Hue Bridge and two Bulbs.