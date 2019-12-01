Amazon lights up Black Friday weekend with incredible Philips Hue deals

Smart home technology is no longer the pipe dream it once was. It’s now easy, accessible, and affordable to add some intelligence to your humble abode –especially over the Black Friday 2019 weekend, when Philips Hue smart lighting gear has been price slashed at Amazon UK.

When will the Amazon UK Black Friday deals stop? Not this Sunday, it seems, as the online mega mart has just price slashed a host of Philips Hue smart lighting products!

This one will surely fly out fast, but for a limited time you can save up to £75 on smart lighting packages from renowned electronics manufacturer Philips. Whether you need a great value bundle to get your smart home started or just some new Hue bulbs, Amazon may well have the offer you’ve been looking for today.

We awarded the Philips Hue smart home lighting ecosystem a 9/10 score in our review (4.5 stars), praising its support for a wide range of apps (including IFTTT recipes), attractive colour-changing light bulbs, and quick response time.

Delivering his verdict, our home technology editor Dave ‘The Rave’ Ludlow said: “Philips Hue has the widest range of smart bulbs, the greatest third-party support and the widest range of controllers…the most flexible and powerful lighting system, [it is] the smart replacement your home has been waiting for.”

While there are plenty of great Black Friday 2019 deals to consider, few are as worthy as treating yourself to a smart home lighting upgrade courtesy of Philips Hue and Amazon.

Not only will this stunning deal save you money on your electricity bills in the long run, it’s better for the planet – and enables you to bust out the ambient lightning the next time you Netflix and chill.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

