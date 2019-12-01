Amazon lights up Black Friday weekend with incredible Philips Hue deals

Smart home technology is no longer the pipe dream it once was. It’s now easy, accessible, and affordable to add some intelligence to your humble abode –especially over the Black Friday 2019 weekend, when Philips Hue smart lighting gear has been price slashed at Amazon UK.
When will the Amazon UK Black Friday deals stop? Not this Sunday, it seems, as the online mega mart has just price slashed a host of Philips Hue smart lighting products!
This one will surely fly out fast, but for a limited time you can save up to £75 on smart lighting packages from renowned electronics manufacturer Philips. Whether you need a great value bundle to get your smart home started or just some new Hue bulbs, Amazon may well have the offer you’ve been looking for today.
Philips Hue Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals
Philips Hue Lightstrip 3m Bundle [Base Kit + Extension] White and Colour Ambiance Smart LED Kit (Works with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit)
Philips Hue Lightstrip 3m Bundle [Base Kit + Extension] White and Colour Ambiance Smart LED Kit (Works with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit)
Save over £25 by taking advantage of this amazing Philips Hue bundle at Amazon, which will bring added smarts to your home on the cheap.
Philips Hue Play White and Colour Ambiance Smart Light Bar 3 Pack [Base Unit + Extension], Entertainment Lighting for TV and Gaming (Works with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit)
Philips Hue Play White and Colour Ambiance Smart Light Bar 3 Pack [Base Unit + Extension], Entertainment Lighting for TV and Gaming (Works with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit)
This Philips Hue bundle includes three of the range's smart light bars, which will add some instant jazz to your home entertainment set-up for under £100.
Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Smart Bulb 3 Pack LED Bundle [B22 Bayonet Cap] with Bluetooth (Works with Alexa and Google Assistant)
Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Smart Bulb 3 Pack LED Bundle [B22 Bayonet Cap] with Bluetooth (Works with Alexa and Google Assistant)
Click a link, buy a deal? Only if it's truly great value, which this Philips Hue light bulb sale is – you'll save more than £25 by taking advantage of this Black Friday offer.
We awarded the Philips Hue smart home lighting ecosystem a 9/10 score in our review (4.5 stars), praising its support for a wide range of apps (including IFTTT recipes), attractive colour-changing light bulbs, and quick response time.
Delivering his verdict, our home technology editor Dave ‘The Rave’ Ludlow said: “Philips Hue has the widest range of smart bulbs, the greatest third-party support and the widest range of controllers…the most flexible and powerful lighting system, [it is] the smart replacement your home has been waiting for.”
While there are plenty of great Black Friday 2019 deals to consider, few are as worthy as treating yourself to a smart home lighting upgrade courtesy of Philips Hue and Amazon.
Not only will this stunning deal save you money on your electricity bills in the long run, it’s better for the planet – and enables you to bust out the ambient lightning the next time you Netflix and chill.
