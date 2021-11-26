Philips Hue Deal: Bag a colourful lightstrip for under £50

Searching for some smart tech to light up your home this Christmas? This Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance bundle has been reduced by 44% in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

The bundle – which consists of a 2-metre lightstrip and a 1-metre extension – would typically cost you £89.98 in total, which is around the same price it’d cost to buy the two lightstrips individually. Today, Amazon has slashed that price by a massive 44%, bringing it down to just £49.99 for both and allowing you to save nearly £40 in the process.

This is actually the lowest we’ve seen the bundle go for on Amazon, as you can see in the Keepa graph below:

Get a Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance lightstrip for £49.99 Get the Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance 2m lightstrip and a 1m extension for just under £50 this Black Friday. That’s a 44% saving on the usually-£89.99 smart lights. Amazon

Was £89.98

£49.99 View Deal

The White and Colour Ambiance Lightstrip is a 2-metre long LED strip designed to be stuck on walls, under furniture, behind your TV or wherever else you want to brighten up using the adhesive tape provided.

Then all you need to do is plug them in and download the free Philips Hue Bluetooth app to control the 16 million colours built into the lights.

You can even sync the lights with movies, music and games to create a more immersive experience during film nights and parties.

The lightstrip is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit, so you can also control your lights hands-free with the help of your favourite voice assistant.

Home Technology editor David Ludlow awarded Philips Hue 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review. He wrote:

“There’s no doubt, Philips Hue has the widest range of smart bulbs, the greatest third-party support and the widest range of controllers. Every bulb produces high-quality light and is quick to respond. While Hue is a little more expensive than some of its smart bulb competition, it’s money well spent. You can check out the alternatives in our best smart lighting round-up, but if you don’t want to mess around with the wiring in your home, this is the smart lighting system to buy”.

Get a Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance lightstrip for £49.99 Get the Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance 2m lightstrip and a 1m extension for just under £50 this Black Friday. That’s a 44% saving on the usually-£89.99 smart lights. Amazon

Was £89.98

£49.99 View Deal

Whether you’re thinking about buying your first smart lights or expanding an existing system, this is a fantastic deal on the popular smart lighting kit. Shop before the sale ends to save £39.99 on the Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance 2-metre lightstrip and 1-metre extension and get them for just £49.99 instead of £89.98.

You can also visit our guide to discover more of the best Black Friday deals available throughout the weekend.