With a combined value of £134.94, you can now get two B22 Philips Hue white and colour ambiance smart bulbs with an Echo Dot for just £61.99.

Black Friday is the perfect time to expand your smart home ecosystem with plenty of discounts across a whole range of gadgets, starting with this Philips Hue bulb and Echo Dot bundle, essentially gifting you two Philips Hue B22 bulbs for just £12 more than the RRP of the Echo Dot on its own.

At its full price, the powerful little smart speaker will set you back £49.99, so by spending just £12 more you can pick up the nifty B22 Philips Hue bulbs, which will usually cost a dizzyingly high £84.95.

A great pair of complimentary gadgets, the Echo Dot and Philips Hue bulbs work in perfect tandem, able to use the Echo Dot to control your bulbs into bringing light into your home.

Philips Hue bulbs are a great addition to the household, allowing you to be more playful with your lighting and create different, cosy atmospheres. Able to control via your smartphone or by asking Alexa on your Echo Dot, the Philips Hue bulbs offer 16 million colour profiles and 50,000 variations of white light alone. From movie nights to parties, the Philips Hue white and colour ambiance B22 bulbs are a great addition for sparking just the right mood.

With the ability to control remotely, kitting out your home with Philips Hue bulbs also means you can utilise the Hue app to set timings so you don’t come home to darkness, or turn off that one light you forgot to switch off.

Partnered with the Echo Dot, you can ask Alexa to switch your lights on and off. Alongside this feature, the Echo Dot can also be used to track your to-do list and daily plans, fetch the weather, tell a joke and, of course, play music. Without need to reach for your phone or the device itself, simply ask Alexa out loud and she’ll help you as best she can.

A great partnership of gadgets, pick up this Amazon Cyber Monday deal and save over £70 on adding a bit more smarts to your home.

