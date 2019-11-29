Philips’ cheapest 4K OLED offers more bang for your buck at this attractive price

It’s been the subject of a few deals for Black Friday, but Currys has reduced the price Philips’ new OLED754 4K TV by £310.

That brings this OLED down to £989, which for a new OLED TV is an absolute bargain.

Get Philips cheapest OLED for even less PHILIPS Ambilight 55OLED754/12 The OLED754 is Philips' cheapest OLED and the price crash means you can get Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos sound, Freeview Play and OLED picture quality for under £1000

It’s similar to last year’s OLED+803 and and carries with it some of the features seen in Philips’ high-end and much pricier OLED TVs.

The P5 Perfect Picture Processing engine is the second gen version of the chip, not the third gen chip as seen in the more expensive Philips’ TVs. Still, you’re getting a picture performance that generates less noise and a sharper, smoother picture.

As we’ve seen across the Philips lineup, the TV features comprehensive HDR support in HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. And on the sound front, the OLED754 has Dolby Atmos for a more spacious audio experience.

Get Philips cheapest OLED for even less PHILIPS Ambilight 55OLED754/12 The OLED754 is Philips' cheapest OLED and the price crash means you can get Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos sound, Freeview Play and OLED picture quality for under £1000

You don’t get the Android TV Pie interface, which is swapped for the Saphi smart interface. That also means that Google Assistant is switched out for Amazon Alexa voice assistant, though Google is still compatible with the TV.

The Saphi interface offers access to Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and BBC iPlayer apps. And there’s 16GB of internal memory to store films, TV shows and games. And if that doesn’t float your boat, Freeview Play is also included.

And one of the best things about Philips TV is the Ambilight technology. It uses intelligent LEDs to cast colours that are on the screen to the wall behind it for an immersive watch. Best to turn the lights down low and settle on the couch for the best experience.

For more Amazon offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

TV & Audio Editor Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …