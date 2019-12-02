Best Philips Ambilight 4K TV Cyber Monday deals

The Philips Ambilight range of 4K televisions have been big-sellers throughout Black Friday weekend and the fun continues into Cyber Monday.

Amazon has a couple of great offers on the Android TV-packing sets, which offer 4K visuals, HDR 10+ compatibility (unfortunately, there’s no Dolby Vision tech), while also working with the Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants.

The 43-inch 2019 model can be grabbed for just £389.99 on Cyber Monday, which is a saving of £160 on the usual £549 asking price. That amounts to a significant 29% discount.

Meanwhile, if you’d like to upgrade to the 50-inch 2019 model then you’ll be able to trim £132 off the asking price and grab the set for £459. That’s a 22% discount overall.

Ambilight has been a big selling point, one that separates Philips’ TVs from every other brand. Ambilight is Philips’ proprietary tech that uses LEDs on the back panel to cast on-screen colours in real-time to the surface behind. In an attempt to capitalise on that, a considerable chunk of its lineup have incorporated the three-sided Ambilight technology that’s proved to be so popular.

The presence of the Android TV operating system means you’ll have access to all of your favourite streaming services, plus some of the best games from the Google Play Store.

The range has a 4.1 rating from 279 ratings on Amazon, with 63% of buyers going for the full five stars. While you won’t get the highest-end features, you’re likely to be satisfied with the picture quality and feature set if you’re seeking a great Smart TV in the mid-range.

There has been a great Black Friday season for TV deals, including some offerings on the top end Samsung QLED and LG OLED televisions. We’re hopeful there’ll be some great chances to make savings on Cyber Monday, so keep it locked on Trusted Reviews throughout the day for the best deals.

