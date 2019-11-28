This Philips 4K HDR TV is “The One” to get in this Black Friday deal

Philips has entered the Black Friday deals frenzy with a reduction on this 4K HDR TV. Dubbed ‘The One’, this 43-inch set has had £150 chalked off, but you’ll have to hurry, this deal is only available today.

This reduction at Amazon means you can now get this TV for £399. Considering the features it carries, that’s quite a bargain.

Save £150 on Philip's "The One"4K HDR TV Philips 43PUS7304/12 43-inch 4K HDR TV The Philips 43PUS7304 4K HDR boasts all the features you'd need without costing the earth, with support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision: Dolby Atmos sound, Google Assistant voice control and Philips' immersive Ambilight technology

Why is it such a bargain? Well, the 7304 series has all the features that you’d find in Philips pricier TVs, such as the 7504 series and the 8804, but doesn’t hit the wallet as hard.

It has the P5 Perfect Picture Processing engine, which is capable of generating less picture noise and a sharper, smoother picture. On the HDR front it supports the main formats in HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision – so no matter what type of HDR content you’re watching, the 7304 will show it as intended.

There’s Dolby Atmos for a better audio experience from a TV, with Android TV Pie the interface of choice, meaning hands-free operation is possible with Google Assistant. It also”Works with Alexa”, so those wishing to use that smart assistant can do so via an Alexa-capable smart speaker.

Save £150 on Philip's "The One"4K HDR TV Philips 43PUS7304/12 43-inch 4K HDR TV The Philips 43PUS7304 4K HDR boasts all the features you'd need without costing the earth, with support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision: Dolby Atmos sound, Google Assistant voice control and Philips' immersive Ambilight technology

And don’t forget that this set comes with Philips’ 3-side Ambilight technology, which projects the colours on the screen to the wall for an immersive TV watching experience, something you can only get on Philips’ TVs.

And just to sweeten the deal, you can save £100 on a Philips soundbar when one is bought in conjunction with the 7304 promotion.

For more Amazon offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

TV & Audio Editor Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …