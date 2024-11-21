Pet owners need to see this carpet cleaner Black Friday saving

If you have pets and struggle to keep your carpet and furnishings clean, then the Vax Smartwash Pet Design is an affordable, powerful and easy to use solution.

Save almost 50% and get the Vax Smartwash Pet Design carpet cleaner for just £185 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

The Vax Smartwash Pet Design carpet cleaner is almost 50% off this Black Friday If you have pets and struggle to keep your carpets clean then the Vax Smartwash Pet Design is seriously worth considering. Amazon

Thanks to Vax’s Motion Sense Technology and its triggerless design, the Smartwash Pet Design automatically washes the carpet as you push the cleaner forward and dries as you pull it back. Or enable Dry Only mode which promises to leave carpets dry in as little as one hour.

Made up of three tanks, including one for detergent only, the Vax Smartwash Pet Design automatically doses the correct amount of cleaner each wash so you won’t have to worry about measuring this yourself.

This clever design means detergent won’t get contaminated with the water tanks, so any excess can simply be poured back into the bottle, ready for the next clean.

Its Flexforce brushbars work to agitate carpet fibres for a deeper reach, however any pesky dried-in stains can benefit from the integrated pre-treatment wand which helps loosen stubborn messes before you start your carpet clean.

Otherwise the Flexforce floor head rejuvenates carpets by seamlessly removing dirt and odours, while killing over 99% of bacteria.

Not only that but all the included tools have antimicrobial protection which prevents the growth of bacteria on the cleaner too, for extra peace of mind.

We gave the Vax Smartwash Pet Design carpet cleaner a 4.5-star rating with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow advising consumers should buy this if they “have pets and want powerful carpet cleaning,” as it “makes short work of stains on carpets and upholstery.”

If you’re looking for an easy way to keep your carpets clean and hygienic but without spending too much money, then we’d seriously recommend this Black Friday offer.