Our favourite OnePlus mid-ranger in years now destroys the competition with a Black Friday deal

One of our favourite OnePlus mid-range smartphones on the market is selling at a steep discount for Black Friday.

Amazon is offering the OnePlus Nord 4 at a 19 percent discount as part of its Early Black Friday deals initiative. It’s now selling for £349, rather than the usual £429.

This deal applies to the OnePlus Nord 4 5G in Oasis Green or Obsidian Midnight. It’s for the model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which should be plenty for most people.

I’ve been covering the smartphone industry since the first iOS and Android phones hit the market towards the end of the ’00s, and I found the OnePlus Nord 4 to be one of the best mid-range phones on the market in 2024.

In my 4.5 out of 5 review, I praised the OnePlus Nord 4 5G for its “unusually premium metal build”. We don’t often get metal unibody phones these days, and it’s particularly unusual to find such a strong (in every sense of the word) design in a more affordable phone.

“Performance and battery life are also excellent,” I noted in my review. In terms of performance, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 chip provides a smooth day to day experience, complete with competitive benchmark results.

You also get a large, bright, and sharp 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED display.

Also notable is the provision of a 5500mAh battery, which is unusually large. It makes for excellent battery life.

You also get support for 100W wired charging, which is seriously rapid. You’ll need to supply the charger yourself, though. If you have a OnePlus SUPERVOOC 100W charger to hand, though, you’ll be able to get the OnePlus Nord 4 5G from empty to 100% in 30 minutes.

If you’re looking for a great sub-£400 smartphone deal, but can’t quite bring yourself to wait until Black Friday itself, check out this OnePlus Nord 4 offer.

