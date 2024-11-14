Our favourite laptop of 2024 has a massive £200 off

You can now pick up our favourite laptop of 2024 at a steep discount as part of Amazon’s Early Black Friday deal event.

The Asus Zenbook S16 OLED UM5606WA is now selling for £1499.99. That stands as a £200 discount.

Save £200 on the Asus Zenbook S16 laptop for Black Friday The Asus Zenbook S16 OLED laptop is on offer at Amazon this Black Friday, with a £200 discount on one of the best laptops on the market. Amazon

Save £200

Now £1,499.99 View Deal

It’s still a hefty chunk of change, for sure, but this is a premium laptop with all of the bells and whistles. That includes a 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) 120Hz OLED touchscreen, a punchy AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor with 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB PCIe SSD.

You also get Wi-Fi 7 support, Windows 11 Home, and a comprehensive allotment of I/O ports. The latter includes two USB4 Type-C ports, a USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, one HDMI 2.1 port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an SD card reader.

Our PC-loving contributor Reece Bithrey reviewed the Asus Zenbook S16 just a couple of months ago, and handed out a glowing 4.5 out of 5 score. “The Asus Zenbook S 16 (2024) might just be my favourite laptop of 2024,” he concluded.

He praised the laptop’s “fantastically stylish design and lightweight construction”, as well as its impressive performance.

That OLED panel truly is a sight for sore eyes, outputting superb colour accuracy and deep blacks. It’s also extremely responsive to the touch. It’s accompanied by downwards-firing speakers that supply reasonably clear and full sound.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel. Get Access

All this performance doesn’t come at the expense of battery life either. This laptop should last you a working day quite easily, while recharge times are relatively swift at 1 hour and 40 minutes using its 65W USB-C charger.

If you’re after a top-end laptop this Black Friday, we doubt you’ll find a better deal than the Asus Zenbook S16 OLED UM5606WA, but you should stay tuned to our Black Friday hub page just to be sure.