Our favourite gaming monitor just got a £499 Black Friday discount

The Asus PG35VQ gaming monitor has joined in on the Black Friday sales with a whopping £499 discount taking the price down to £1,999.99.

The Asus display still admittedly has a high price, but this is the cream of the crop when it comes to gaming monitors as far as we’re concerned.

Asus PG35VQ gaming monitor sees a £499 discount for Black Friday The Asus PG35VQ is one of our favourite gaming monitors that you can currently buy, and it’s seen a whopping £499 knocked off the price for Black Friday. The 35-inch curved widescreen boasts a 3440 x 1440 resolution with HDR support, and is capable of hitting a high 200Hz refresh rate when overclocked. If you want the best possible gaming monitor available, this is our top recommendation. Amazon

Save £499

Now £1999.99 View Deal

It features a 35-inch curved widescreen with a 3440 x 1440 resolution, Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate, DisplayHDR 1000 compatibility and a 200Hz overclocked refresh rate.

This all means this gaming monitor is fast enough for competitive gaming, even to an eSports standard, and is also capable of hitting a high resolution when you’re happy to prioritise resolution over performance.

It has an eye-catching design too, with RGB LEDs that shine down onto your desk, and a huge glow-up ROG logo on the rear. The lighting can even be synced up with compatible peripherals via Asus Aura Sync.

The monitor comes ready-assembled too, while featuring 100mm of height adjustment, 35 degrees of swivel and 25 degrees of tilt. It’s admittedly a heavy monitor at 13.6kg, but that shouldn’t be an issue once it’s sitting proudly on your desk.

We gave the Asus PG35VQ gaming monitor a 4.5 out of 5 raring when we reviewed it back in 2020. In our verdict, we said: “The 200Hz G-Sync, DisplayHDR 1000 options and curved widescreen design makes this panel a gaming sensation, with fast, smooth motion and bold, vibrant colours. It looks superb too, and has great core image quality. It’s ruinously expensive, though, and still has a couple of tiny issues – so it’s close to perfection, but not quite there yet.”

Of course, this monitor isn’t perfect, lacking USB-C ports and speakers, but those are very minor issues considering the fantastic picture quality you’re getting here.

It’s currently sitting right at the top of our ‘best gaming monitor’ ranking, so we reckon it’s the absolute best panel you can currently buy if you’re happy to stretch your budget. So if you’re on the hunt for a premium gaming monitor this Black Friday, look no further!