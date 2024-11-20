Our favourite fitness tracker of 2024 is now a Black Friday bargain

Arguably our favourite fitness tracker of 2024 has received a huge Black Friday price cut.

The Huawei Watch Fit 3 is currently selling for £99.99 on Amazon, which is a massive 29 percent discount on its previous price of £139.

Save 29% on the Huawei Watch Fit 3 Amazon is selling the Huawei Watch Fit 3 fitness tracker at a steep 29% discount ahead of Black Friday. Amazon

Save 29%

Now £99.99 View Deal

Amazon is listing this as a Limited time deal rather than an Early Black Friday, which could indicate that it won’t be around for the big day itself. In other words, if this appeals to you, snap it up quick.

We can certainly vouch for the quality of the Huawei Watch Fit 3. Wearables expert Conor Allison handled the review for us earlier in the year, and doled out a 4 out of 5 score.

It’s safe to say that Conor was impressed with this “capable inexpensive fitness tracker with accurate heart rate monitoring”.

“It’s an Apple Watch clone at half the price,” was Conor’s pithy conclusion. Make that less-than-half the price, following this discount.

The Apple Watch reference clearly references the Huawei Watch Fit 3’s – ahem – familiar design, but that’s no bad thing. The Apple Watch is the most enduringly popular smartwatch on the market for a reason.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel. Get Access

Conor reckons that the “Huawei Watch Fit 3 gets a lot right” besides. “Smart, unisex, and comfortable, it’s also a great workout-tracking companion,” he adds.

Workout performance is solid, and the watch is nice and lightweight on the wrist. Despite this, it packs excellent battery life – we’re talking 4 to 5 days with the always-on display active. If you turn it off, you can expect a solid week.

If you like the look, feel, and basic function of the Pixel Watch 2 or Apple Watch SE 2, but don’t fancy paying the cost of ownership, we reckon this is a brilliant Black Friday fitness tracker alternative.