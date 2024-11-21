Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Our favourite budget Chromebook is going cheap this Black Friday

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re on the hunt for an affordable Chromebook this Black Friday, we’ve spotted the deal for you. The Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 is now just £249.99 on Amazon

That’s a whopping £150 off the usual £399.99 price of the Trusted Reviews-recommended Chromebook. 

Save £150 on the Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 this Black Friday

The Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 is £150 cheaper in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. Bag our favourite budget Chromebook for just £249.99 down from £399.99 when you shop today. 

Go to Amazon now to save 37% on your next Chromebook and bag the Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 for less than £250 in the retailer’s Black Friday sale. 

Is the Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 worth buying? 

Profile - Asus Chromebook Plus CX34
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A new type of Chromebook that impresses

Pros

  • Great keyboard and port selection
  • Nippy performance
  • Solid endurance

Cons

  • Cheap-feeling construction
  • Basic speakers

The Chromebook Plus CX34 is a 14-inch laptop from Asus and our current pick for the best budget Chromebook

The ‘Chromebook Plus’ name refers to a new Google initiative that requires devices to meet certain minimum specifications to earn the title. This includes having a Full HD IPS display, at least 8GB/128GB of RAM and storage, a modern processor and a 1080p webcam. 

This particular model is powered by Intel’s 12th Gen Core i3-1215U processor with 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage. The laptop features a 14-inch Full HD touch display and exciting AI-powered features from Google and Adobe. 

“The Chromebook Plus CX34 offers a good port selection, with sensible placement, as well as an excellent keyboard with great white backlighting. Its trackpad is also of a decent size, while the display on offer is good enough for day-to-day workloads with reasonable brightness and detail. The battery life on offer is also excellent”, wrote Reece Bithrey in his 4.5-star review of the laptop. 

“If you’re after a solid all-round conventional Chromebook for a reasonable price, this Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 is an excellent choice for the price”. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re interested in upgrading to an OLED display, don’t miss this almost half-price offer on the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED – now just £599 down from £1099. 

