Our favourite budget Chromebook is going cheap this Black Friday

Is the Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 worth buying?

A new type of Chromebook that impresses Pros Great keyboard and port selection

Nippy performance

Solid endurance Cons Cheap-feeling construction

Basic speakers

The Chromebook Plus CX34 is a 14-inch laptop from Asus and our current pick for the best budget Chromebook.

The ‘Chromebook Plus’ name refers to a new Google initiative that requires devices to meet certain minimum specifications to earn the title. This includes having a Full HD IPS display, at least 8GB/128GB of RAM and storage, a modern processor and a 1080p webcam.

This particular model is powered by Intel’s 12th Gen Core i3-1215U processor with 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage. The laptop features a 14-inch Full HD touch display and exciting AI-powered features from Google and Adobe.

“The Chromebook Plus CX34 offers a good port selection, with sensible placement, as well as an excellent keyboard with great white backlighting. Its trackpad is also of a decent size, while the display on offer is good enough for day-to-day workloads with reasonable brightness and detail. The battery life on offer is also excellent”, wrote Reece Bithrey in his 4.5-star review of the laptop.

“If you’re after a solid all-round conventional Chromebook for a reasonable price, this Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 is an excellent choice for the price”.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 review.

